109 Trailing Comet

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible courtyard parking pool garage key fob access new construction

***Call or Text Veronica - 714-336-5551*** Never Lived in End Unit Townhome in Newly Developed Portola Springs. This brand new Plan 3 home is located in Carissa Portola Springs, with all the amenities you love (park, pool, walking trails). This lovely plan 3 is bright and sunny and ready for a early spring move in! Home features spacious open floor plan, gorgeous upgraded kitchen, skylights throughout, whole house fresh air ventilation system, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, designer paint, designer wide plank oak wood flooring, attached 2 car garage, lots of windows for light and fresh air with blinds, private courtyard located off the living room to enjoy those quiet lazy moments! Smart home features controlled by your mobile device includes A/C ring doorbell, main door keyless entry, led lighting and garage door. Other features, are energy saving fresh air whole house ventilation system, internal insulation, master suite with walk in closet, master bath with beautiful white cabinetry and custom tile backsplash and shower interior with quartz countertops and skylight, cost saving LED lighting throughout, brand new Whirlpool Washer and dryer, all stainless kitchen appliances, and upgraded wide plank oak flooring. Fantastic shopping and entertainment nearby just minutes away at Woodbury Town Center and nearby Irvine Spectrum. This must see home will not disappoint!