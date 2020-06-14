All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 109 Trailing Comet.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
109 Trailing Comet
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

109 Trailing Comet

109 Trailing Comet · (714) 336-5551
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

109 Trailing Comet, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1445 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
key fob access
new construction
***Call or Text Veronica - 714-336-5551*** Never Lived in End Unit Townhome in Newly Developed Portola Springs. This brand new Plan 3 home is located in Carissa Portola Springs, with all the amenities you love (park, pool, walking trails). This lovely plan 3 is bright and sunny and ready for a early spring move in! Home features spacious open floor plan, gorgeous upgraded kitchen, skylights throughout, whole house fresh air ventilation system, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, designer paint, designer wide plank oak wood flooring, attached 2 car garage, lots of windows for light and fresh air with blinds, private courtyard located off the living room to enjoy those quiet lazy moments! Smart home features controlled by your mobile device includes A/C ring doorbell, main door keyless entry, led lighting and garage door. Other features, are energy saving fresh air whole house ventilation system, internal insulation, master suite with walk in closet, master bath with beautiful white cabinetry and custom tile backsplash and shower interior with quartz countertops and skylight, cost saving LED lighting throughout, brand new Whirlpool Washer and dryer, all stainless kitchen appliances, and upgraded wide plank oak flooring. Fantastic shopping and entertainment nearby just minutes away at Woodbury Town Center and nearby Irvine Spectrum. This must see home will not disappoint!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 Trailing Comet have any available units?
109 Trailing Comet has a unit available for $3,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 109 Trailing Comet have?
Some of 109 Trailing Comet's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 Trailing Comet currently offering any rent specials?
109 Trailing Comet isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Trailing Comet pet-friendly?
No, 109 Trailing Comet is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 109 Trailing Comet offer parking?
Yes, 109 Trailing Comet does offer parking.
Does 109 Trailing Comet have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 109 Trailing Comet offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Trailing Comet have a pool?
Yes, 109 Trailing Comet has a pool.
Does 109 Trailing Comet have accessible units?
Yes, 109 Trailing Comet has accessible units.
Does 109 Trailing Comet have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109 Trailing Comet has units with dishwashers.
Does 109 Trailing Comet have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 109 Trailing Comet has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 109 Trailing Comet?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity