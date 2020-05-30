All apartments in Irvine
109 Pumpkin
109 Pumpkin

109 Pumpkin · No Longer Available
Location

109 Pumpkin, Irvine, CA 92602
Northwood Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
This gorgeously upgraded single family residence is nestled in the most desirable Eastwood community, offering 4 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms plus bonus room/loft on 2nd floor. Huge kitchen has a large center island with upgraded counter top. Six gas burner cooktop with full backsplash and first class stainless steel appliances. One bedroom and one bathroom are on the main floor. Large master suite with separate glass shower, soaking tub, upgraded count tops, tub deck and shower wall. Recessed lighting, beautiful draperies and auto window blinds, tankless water heater and much more. Walking distance to parks, community swimming pools, spas, clubhouses, picnic ares and walking trails. Awarded Northwood high school, Eastwood village elementary, Sierra Vista Middle School. Minutes driving to South Coast Plaza shopping center, Irvine Spectrum, UCI, JWA airport, Laguna Beach. The house is move-in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 Pumpkin have any available units?
109 Pumpkin doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 109 Pumpkin have?
Some of 109 Pumpkin's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 Pumpkin currently offering any rent specials?
109 Pumpkin is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Pumpkin pet-friendly?
No, 109 Pumpkin is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 109 Pumpkin offer parking?
No, 109 Pumpkin does not offer parking.
Does 109 Pumpkin have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 Pumpkin does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Pumpkin have a pool?
Yes, 109 Pumpkin has a pool.
Does 109 Pumpkin have accessible units?
No, 109 Pumpkin does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Pumpkin have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109 Pumpkin has units with dishwashers.
Does 109 Pumpkin have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 Pumpkin does not have units with air conditioning.
