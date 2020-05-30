109 Pumpkin

Amenities

This gorgeously upgraded single family residence is nestled in the most desirable Eastwood community, offering 4 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms plus bonus room/loft on 2nd floor. Huge kitchen has a large center island with upgraded counter top. Six gas burner cooktop with full backsplash and first class stainless steel appliances. One bedroom and one bathroom are on the main floor. Large master suite with separate glass shower, soaking tub, upgraded count tops, tub deck and shower wall. Recessed lighting, beautiful draperies and auto window blinds, tankless water heater and much more. Walking distance to parks, community swimming pools, spas, clubhouses, picnic ares and walking trails. Awarded Northwood high school, Eastwood village elementary, Sierra Vista Middle School. Minutes driving to South Coast Plaza shopping center, Irvine Spectrum, UCI, JWA airport, Laguna Beach. The house is move-in ready!