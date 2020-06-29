109 Allenford

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave refrigerator Property Amenities playground pool bbq/grill new construction

Be the first to live in this brand-new home in this Master planned community of Avila in Eastwood!

Nestled in the prestigious neighborhood of Eastwood, Avila boasts the most convenient location with easy outlet to Jeffery and Portola, which affluxes variety of shops and amenities. Thisits on a corner lot and features open floor plan with perfect south-facing which

ensures abundant

natural lights and air floating. The first floor features a huge living room with sliding door opens to

the extra-large backyard and side-yard. The gourmet kitchen comes with all brand-new appliance including

microwave and refrigerator. The upstairs lever consists of 4 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms and laundry rooms.

Custom window coverings and recess lights are throughout the home. The home is also equipped with smart-home

System that inspires a modern hi-tech life style! Solar is installed and helps save your energy bills!

Association amenities include swimming pool, parks, playground and BBQ.