Last updated May 17 2019 at 1:56 AM

109 Allenford

109 Allenford · No Longer Available
Location

109 Allenford, Irvine, CA 92602
Northwood Point

Amenities

new construction
pool
playground
bbq/grill
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Be the first to live in this brand-new home in this Master planned community of Avila in Eastwood!
Nestled in the prestigious neighborhood of Eastwood, Avila boasts the most convenient location with easy outlet to Jeffery and Portola, which affluxes variety of shops and amenities. Thisits on a corner lot and features open floor plan with perfect south-facing which
ensures abundant
natural lights and air floating. The first floor features a huge living room with sliding door opens to
the extra-large backyard and side-yard. The gourmet kitchen comes with all brand-new appliance including
microwave and refrigerator. The upstairs lever consists of 4 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms and laundry rooms.
Custom window coverings and recess lights are throughout the home. The home is also equipped with smart-home
System that inspires a modern hi-tech life style! Solar is installed and helps save your energy bills!
Association amenities include swimming pool, parks, playground and BBQ.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 Allenford have any available units?
109 Allenford doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 109 Allenford have?
Some of 109 Allenford's amenities include new construction, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 Allenford currently offering any rent specials?
109 Allenford is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Allenford pet-friendly?
No, 109 Allenford is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 109 Allenford offer parking?
No, 109 Allenford does not offer parking.
Does 109 Allenford have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 Allenford does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Allenford have a pool?
Yes, 109 Allenford has a pool.
Does 109 Allenford have accessible units?
No, 109 Allenford does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Allenford have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 Allenford does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 109 Allenford have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 Allenford does not have units with air conditioning.
