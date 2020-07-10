108 Lattice

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible gym parking pool bbq/grill

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Gorgeous fully upgraded single family residence situated right at the top of Quail Hill. Ideal floor plan provides 4 bedroom 4 full bathroom with 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom on the main floor. Completely remodeled kitchen equips with creamy wood cabinets, expanded granite counter tops with beautiful full backsplash, high-end stainless steel appliances, gas cook top, center island with seatings. The large master suite has a walk-in closet with organizer, dual vanities, and separate soaking tub and shower. Spacious great room is bright and open with beautiful backyard garden view. Good quality hardwood flooring covers whole house and all wet areas are travertine flooring. Quality plantation shutters and custom draperies throughout make this house very attractive. Large entertaining backyard has built in BBQ and plenty of seating for entertainment. Home located in Award-Winning Irvine Unified School district and attend University High School! Quail Hill community offers 3 Olympic swimming pools, hiking and biking trails, gym room, sport courts, and many parks. Close to Irvine Spectrum and other shopping centers. Minutes driving to Laguna Beach and freeways!