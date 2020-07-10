All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 108 Lattice.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
108 Lattice
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:42 AM

108 Lattice

108 Lattice · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

108 Lattice, Irvine, CA 92603
Quail Hill

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Gorgeous fully upgraded single family residence situated right at the top of Quail Hill. Ideal floor plan provides 4 bedroom 4 full bathroom with 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom on the main floor. Completely remodeled kitchen equips with creamy wood cabinets, expanded granite counter tops with beautiful full backsplash, high-end stainless steel appliances, gas cook top, center island with seatings. The large master suite has a walk-in closet with organizer, dual vanities, and separate soaking tub and shower. Spacious great room is bright and open with beautiful backyard garden view. Good quality hardwood flooring covers whole house and all wet areas are travertine flooring. Quality plantation shutters and custom draperies throughout make this house very attractive. Large entertaining backyard has built in BBQ and plenty of seating for entertainment. Home located in Award-Winning Irvine Unified School district and attend University High School! Quail Hill community offers 3 Olympic swimming pools, hiking and biking trails, gym room, sport courts, and many parks. Close to Irvine Spectrum and other shopping centers. Minutes driving to Laguna Beach and freeways!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Lattice have any available units?
108 Lattice doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 108 Lattice have?
Some of 108 Lattice's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 Lattice currently offering any rent specials?
108 Lattice is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Lattice pet-friendly?
No, 108 Lattice is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 108 Lattice offer parking?
Yes, 108 Lattice offers parking.
Does 108 Lattice have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 Lattice does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Lattice have a pool?
Yes, 108 Lattice has a pool.
Does 108 Lattice have accessible units?
Yes, 108 Lattice has accessible units.
Does 108 Lattice have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 108 Lattice has units with dishwashers.
Does 108 Lattice have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 Lattice does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Pet Friendly Places
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology