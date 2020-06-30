All apartments in Irvine
107 Terra Bella

107 Terra Bella · No Longer Available
Location

107 Terra Bella, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Spacious one bedroom / one and a half bathroom condo with open floor plan located in the guard-gated neighborhood of Northpark. The living room opens to the dining room, kitchen, half bathroom, and balcony with lots of natural light on the first floor. Master suite is on the second floor with an extra large bedroom, bathroom and walk-in closet. Individual laundry room is located conveniently upstairs and includes washer / dryer. Hardwood floors, upgraded carpet, and nice window coverings throughout. There is a tandem detached two-car garage. Community amenities include parks, sports courts, tot lots, and pools/spas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Terra Bella have any available units?
107 Terra Bella doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 107 Terra Bella have?
Some of 107 Terra Bella's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Terra Bella currently offering any rent specials?
107 Terra Bella is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Terra Bella pet-friendly?
No, 107 Terra Bella is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 107 Terra Bella offer parking?
Yes, 107 Terra Bella offers parking.
Does 107 Terra Bella have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 107 Terra Bella offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Terra Bella have a pool?
Yes, 107 Terra Bella has a pool.
Does 107 Terra Bella have accessible units?
No, 107 Terra Bella does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Terra Bella have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 Terra Bella does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Terra Bella have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 Terra Bella does not have units with air conditioning.

