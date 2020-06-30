107 Terra Bella

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Spacious one bedroom / one and a half bathroom condo with open floor plan located in the guard-gated neighborhood of Northpark. The living room opens to the dining room, kitchen, half bathroom, and balcony with lots of natural light on the first floor. Master suite is on the second floor with an extra large bedroom, bathroom and walk-in closet. Individual laundry room is located conveniently upstairs and includes washer / dryer. Hardwood floors, upgraded carpet, and nice window coverings throughout. There is a tandem detached two-car garage. Community amenities include parks, sports courts, tot lots, and pools/spas.