107 Summer Lilac

Light and Bright 4 bedroom, 3full bath Single Family House in prestigious Cypress Village in Irvine. Upgraded kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Open Concept with the kitchen open to the Dining room and Living room/Family room. 1 bedroom, 1 full bath on the main floor! Perfect for grandparents/guests or office/study room. Spacious master bedroom with huge bathroom and soak-tub! 2 other spacious bedrooms and 1 full bath on the 2nd floor. Walking distance to the new Cypress Village Elementary School and resort style association pool and Jacuzzi! Across the community are all the restaurants and markets! Easy access to 5 and 405 freeways. Rent this one for your Holidays and have a great New Year!