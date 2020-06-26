All apartments in Irvine
107 Summer Lilac

Location

107 Summer Lilac, Irvine, CA 92620
Irvine Spectrum

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Light and Bright 4 bedroom, 3full bath Single Family House in prestigious Cypress Village in Irvine. Upgraded kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Open Concept with the kitchen open to the Dining room and Living room/Family room. 1 bedroom, 1 full bath on the main floor! Perfect for grandparents/guests or office/study room. Spacious master bedroom with huge bathroom and soak-tub! 2 other spacious bedrooms and 1 full bath on the 2nd floor. Walking distance to the new Cypress Village Elementary School and resort style association pool and Jacuzzi! Across the community are all the restaurants and markets! Easy access to 5 and 405 freeways. Rent this one for your Holidays and have a great New Year!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Summer Lilac have any available units?
107 Summer Lilac doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 107 Summer Lilac have?
Some of 107 Summer Lilac's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Summer Lilac currently offering any rent specials?
107 Summer Lilac is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Summer Lilac pet-friendly?
No, 107 Summer Lilac is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 107 Summer Lilac offer parking?
Yes, 107 Summer Lilac offers parking.
Does 107 Summer Lilac have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Summer Lilac does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Summer Lilac have a pool?
Yes, 107 Summer Lilac has a pool.
Does 107 Summer Lilac have accessible units?
No, 107 Summer Lilac does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Summer Lilac have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 Summer Lilac does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Summer Lilac have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 Summer Lilac does not have units with air conditioning.
