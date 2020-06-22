107 Strawberry Grove

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL 3 Bedroom/3.5 Bath detached condo located in the heart of Irvine's highly desired and newly built Cypress Village neighborhood! This highly upgraded home offers an ideal location and fantastic overlooking gorgeous park/greenbelt area views! Enter into this lovely home through the first floor featuring direct access to two car garage and downstairs bedroom with full ensuite bathroom and closet space. Main level living area is nothing short of luxury with an open floor plan and connecting to an over-sized balcony. Gourmet kitchen features custom backsplash, high-end quartz counter tops, large kitchen island, Bosch stainless steel appliances, built-in range, and designer cabinetry. Master bedroom is a relaxing retreat with private french-inspired terrace, walk-in shower, dual his/her sinks, and generous closet space. Other notable features throughout the home include recessed lighting, Artisian hardwood flooring, plantation shutters, and fresh designer paint. Community amenities include exclusive access to three pools/spas, tennis/sport courts, and plenty of picnic/BBQ areas ash well as nearby parks. Take advantage of award-winning Irvine Unified School District, minutes from the Irvine Spectrum Center, John Wayne Airport, Laguna Beach and more! Only minutes from the 133, 5, 405 Freeways, and the 241 and 73 Toll Roads - making this an ideal location for upscale resort-style living with quick access to other locations!



NO PETS



Apply online at www.IrvinePropertyManagement.net with a $39 application fee. Please note there's a $225 move in/move out inspection fee prior to move in.



Directions: Jeffery to Roosevelt to Rish Lily to Velvet Flower to Silent Violet to Strawberry Grove (follow signs to the Jade community within Cypress Village)



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,000, Application Fee: $39, Security Deposit: $3,400, Available Now

