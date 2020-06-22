All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

107 Strawberry Grove

107 Strawberry Grove · No Longer Available
Location

107 Strawberry Grove, Irvine, CA 92620
Irvine Spectrum

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL 3 Bedroom/3.5 Bath detached condo located in the heart of Irvine's highly desired and newly built Cypress Village neighborhood! This highly upgraded home offers an ideal location and fantastic overlooking gorgeous park/greenbelt area views! Enter into this lovely home through the first floor featuring direct access to two car garage and downstairs bedroom with full ensuite bathroom and closet space. Main level living area is nothing short of luxury with an open floor plan and connecting to an over-sized balcony. Gourmet kitchen features custom backsplash, high-end quartz counter tops, large kitchen island, Bosch stainless steel appliances, built-in range, and designer cabinetry. Master bedroom is a relaxing retreat with private french-inspired terrace, walk-in shower, dual his/her sinks, and generous closet space. Other notable features throughout the home include recessed lighting, Artisian hardwood flooring, plantation shutters, and fresh designer paint. Community amenities include exclusive access to three pools/spas, tennis/sport courts, and plenty of picnic/BBQ areas ash well as nearby parks. Take advantage of award-winning Irvine Unified School District, minutes from the Irvine Spectrum Center, John Wayne Airport, Laguna Beach and more! Only minutes from the 133, 5, 405 Freeways, and the 241 and 73 Toll Roads - making this an ideal location for upscale resort-style living with quick access to other locations!

NO PETS

Apply online at www.IrvinePropertyManagement.net with a $39 application fee. Please note there's a $225 move in/move out inspection fee prior to move in.

Directions: Jeffery to Roosevelt to Rish Lily to Velvet Flower to Silent Violet to Strawberry Grove (follow signs to the Jade community within Cypress Village)

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,000, Application Fee: $39, Security Deposit: $3,400, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Strawberry Grove have any available units?
107 Strawberry Grove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 107 Strawberry Grove have?
Some of 107 Strawberry Grove's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Strawberry Grove currently offering any rent specials?
107 Strawberry Grove isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Strawberry Grove pet-friendly?
No, 107 Strawberry Grove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 107 Strawberry Grove offer parking?
Yes, 107 Strawberry Grove does offer parking.
Does 107 Strawberry Grove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Strawberry Grove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Strawberry Grove have a pool?
Yes, 107 Strawberry Grove has a pool.
Does 107 Strawberry Grove have accessible units?
No, 107 Strawberry Grove does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Strawberry Grove have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 Strawberry Grove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Strawberry Grove have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 Strawberry Grove does not have units with air conditioning.
