This highly desirable Melody Plan-3 features 4 Bedroom/4 Bathroom, a bright living room, gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, upgraded cabinetry and gas range. Modern oversized granite island with breakfast bar. Stainless Steel appliances including refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. 3 spacious upstairs bedrooms with bath en-suite & desirable 1 bedroom and full bathroom downstairs, plus a bonus area great for office/entertainment. It could be easily converted to be a bedroom. Luxurious master suite features a walk-in closet, oversized tub and sparking shower. Plenty of closet space. Convenient upstairs laundry room with utility sink. Covered Patio and State-of-the-art backyard with beautiful

stones, fire pit and water feature. This SMART HOME includes Dexia Home Intelligence Automation, allowing you unlock/lock doors, turn on lights and adjust the thermostat with your smartphones. Come with the solar system designed to lower your electricity bills. Walking distance to Beacon Park School (K to 8), and resort style world class amenities like swimming pools, spa, barbecue, clubhouse with outdoor kitchen and pizza oven, picnic area, sand volleyball courts, tennis courts and sports park. Come and feel this luxurious home with these resort style amenities. Enjoy easy access to I-5 and I-133. Live within 20 minutes of Laguna Beach and Newport Beach.