107 Pacer
Last updated July 24 2019 at 7:41 PM

107 Pacer

107 Pacer · No Longer Available
Location

107 Pacer, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
This highly desirable Melody Plan-3 features 4 Bedroom/4 Bathroom, a bright living room, gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, upgraded cabinetry and gas range. Modern oversized granite island with breakfast bar. Stainless Steel appliances including refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. 3 spacious upstairs bedrooms with bath en-suite & desirable 1 bedroom and full bathroom downstairs, plus a bonus area great for office/entertainment. It could be easily converted to be a bedroom. Luxurious master suite features a walk-in closet, oversized tub and sparking shower. Plenty of closet space. Convenient upstairs laundry room with utility sink. Covered Patio and State-of-the-art backyard with beautiful
stones, fire pit and water feature. This SMART HOME includes Dexia Home Intelligence Automation, allowing you unlock/lock doors, turn on lights and adjust the thermostat with your smartphones. Come with the solar system designed to lower your electricity bills. Walking distance to Beacon Park School (K to 8), and resort style world class amenities like swimming pools, spa, barbecue, clubhouse with outdoor kitchen and pizza oven, picnic area, sand volleyball courts, tennis courts and sports park. Come and feel this luxurious home with these resort style amenities. Enjoy easy access to I-5 and I-133. Live within 20 minutes of Laguna Beach and Newport Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Pacer have any available units?
107 Pacer doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 107 Pacer have?
Some of 107 Pacer's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Pacer currently offering any rent specials?
107 Pacer is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Pacer pet-friendly?
No, 107 Pacer is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 107 Pacer offer parking?
Yes, 107 Pacer offers parking.
Does 107 Pacer have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Pacer does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Pacer have a pool?
Yes, 107 Pacer has a pool.
Does 107 Pacer have accessible units?
No, 107 Pacer does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Pacer have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 Pacer has units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Pacer have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 Pacer does not have units with air conditioning.
