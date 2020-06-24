107 Measure

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry garage hot tub new construction

This brand new two-story home built by Lennar, is 2878 sqrt, with four bedrooms and four and half bathrooms, locates in Marcato at Cadence Park in the Great Park Neighborhoods. One master suite on each floor provides privacy and easy access especially for multi generation family. Bright and light open floor plan on the 1st floor offers upscale kitchen island with waterfall quartz counter-top, top-notch appliances including refrigerator, double oven, microwave oven, six-burner cook-top, self-closing cabinetry, separate food preparation area with walk-in pantry. Great room opens to California room which connects to spacious wrap-around yard, where to enjoy relaxed SoCal outdoor living, especially for family and friend gathering. 2nd floor features a cozy loft area for family entertainment needs, a master suite with spa-like master bathroom, free-standing tub and large walk-in closet, two other bedrooms and laundry room. Two car attached garage with private driveway, covered patio and porch, walking distance to award-winning schools, parks, and minutes away from Irvine Spectrum and SoCal beaches make this home a perfect place to raise family.