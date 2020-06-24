All apartments in Irvine
107 Measure

107 Measure · No Longer Available
Location

107 Measure, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
hot tub
new construction
This brand new two-story home built by Lennar, is 2878 sqrt, with four bedrooms and four and half bathrooms, locates in Marcato at Cadence Park in the Great Park Neighborhoods. One master suite on each floor provides privacy and easy access especially for multi generation family. Bright and light open floor plan on the 1st floor offers upscale kitchen island with waterfall quartz counter-top, top-notch appliances including refrigerator, double oven, microwave oven, six-burner cook-top, self-closing cabinetry, separate food preparation area with walk-in pantry. Great room opens to California room which connects to spacious wrap-around yard, where to enjoy relaxed SoCal outdoor living, especially for family and friend gathering. 2nd floor features a cozy loft area for family entertainment needs, a master suite with spa-like master bathroom, free-standing tub and large walk-in closet, two other bedrooms and laundry room. Two car attached garage with private driveway, covered patio and porch, walking distance to award-winning schools, parks, and minutes away from Irvine Spectrum and SoCal beaches make this home a perfect place to raise family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Measure have any available units?
107 Measure doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 107 Measure have?
Some of 107 Measure's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Measure currently offering any rent specials?
107 Measure is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Measure pet-friendly?
No, 107 Measure is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 107 Measure offer parking?
Yes, 107 Measure offers parking.
Does 107 Measure have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Measure does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Measure have a pool?
No, 107 Measure does not have a pool.
Does 107 Measure have accessible units?
No, 107 Measure does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Measure have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 Measure has units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Measure have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 Measure does not have units with air conditioning.
