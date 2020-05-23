106 Sideways

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool garage

Welcome to beautiful highly upgraded home in Beacon Park. Located just North of Beacon Park school K-8, this home has the perfect location for kids. This home has so much to offer. Upgraded wood flooring through out the first floor. This home offers granite countertops; recessed lighting; Kitchen offers recessed panel birch cabinets. Downstairs, one spacious bedroom with the full bath; Upstairs, three bedrooms including the master bedroom with a nice-size walk-in closet. The bathrooms have cabinets matching the whole house; e-stone vanity tops and backsplash. Garage has a second built-in garage door to directly access to the backyard, it's a rarely found feature!!! This beautiful Craftsman style home with a front porch offers the perfect amount of space for a growing family living in a modern neighborhood.Access to all resort-like amenities such as pools, parks, and trails in Great Park Neighborhood. Easy access to I-5; I-133 toll road and 405. Closed to Woodbury shopping mall. Please verify all info