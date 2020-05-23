All apartments in Irvine
106 Sideways
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

106 Sideways

106 Sideways · No Longer Available
Location

106 Sideways, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
garage
Welcome to beautiful highly upgraded home in Beacon Park. Located just North of Beacon Park school K-8, this home has the perfect location for kids. This home has so much to offer. Upgraded wood flooring through out the first floor. This home offers granite countertops; recessed lighting; Kitchen offers recessed panel birch cabinets. Downstairs, one spacious bedroom with the full bath; Upstairs, three bedrooms including the master bedroom with a nice-size walk-in closet. The bathrooms have cabinets matching the whole house; e-stone vanity tops and backsplash. Garage has a second built-in garage door to directly access to the backyard, it's a rarely found feature!!! This beautiful Craftsman style home with a front porch offers the perfect amount of space for a growing family living in a modern neighborhood.Access to all resort-like amenities such as pools, parks, and trails in Great Park Neighborhood. Easy access to I-5; I-133 toll road and 405. Closed to Woodbury shopping mall. Please verify all info

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Sideways have any available units?
106 Sideways doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 106 Sideways have?
Some of 106 Sideways's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 Sideways currently offering any rent specials?
106 Sideways isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Sideways pet-friendly?
No, 106 Sideways is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 106 Sideways offer parking?
Yes, 106 Sideways does offer parking.
Does 106 Sideways have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 Sideways does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Sideways have a pool?
Yes, 106 Sideways has a pool.
Does 106 Sideways have accessible units?
No, 106 Sideways does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Sideways have units with dishwashers?
No, 106 Sideways does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 106 Sideways have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 Sideways does not have units with air conditioning.
