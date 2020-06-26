106 Fountain Fork

Amenities

garage refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Brand new single family house in gated Orchard Hills Alta Vista community. 5 bedrooms with 5.5 bathroom. Over6000 Sqf living area and 4 Garages. Huge California room, huge great and an additional bonus room on the second floor. Great open view and even you can see the ocean during good weather. Refrigerator included. Gate community and very convenient location. Five minutes drive to Orchard hills town center and 10 mins to market place. Base on credit score. The owner is looking for somebody to take care of this house.