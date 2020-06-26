All apartments in Irvine
Irvine, CA
106 Fountain Fork
106 Fountain Fork

Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

106 Fountain Fork, Irvine, CA 92602
Orchard Hills

Amenities

garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brand new single family house in gated Orchard Hills Alta Vista community. 5 bedrooms with 5.5 bathroom. Over6000 Sqf living area and 4 Garages. Huge California room, huge great and an additional bonus room on the second floor. Great open view and even you can see the ocean during good weather. Refrigerator included. Gate community and very convenient location. Five minutes drive to Orchard hills town center and 10 mins to market place. Base on credit score. The owner is looking for somebody to take care of this house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Fountain Fork have any available units?
106 Fountain Fork doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 106 Fountain Fork currently offering any rent specials?
106 Fountain Fork is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Fountain Fork pet-friendly?
No, 106 Fountain Fork is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 106 Fountain Fork offer parking?
Yes, 106 Fountain Fork offers parking.
Does 106 Fountain Fork have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 Fountain Fork does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Fountain Fork have a pool?
No, 106 Fountain Fork does not have a pool.
Does 106 Fountain Fork have accessible units?
No, 106 Fountain Fork does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Fountain Fork have units with dishwashers?
No, 106 Fountain Fork does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 106 Fountain Fork have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 Fountain Fork does not have units with air conditioning.
