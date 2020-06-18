106 charcoal

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range Property Amenities

New home located in Eastwood new community in Irvine city is for rent with one year contract. great High School, Northwood High, has attracted many middle class families moving into this new area. Plus, with a few minutes walk, there is a new elementary school sitting inside of this community. It's very convenience to do your family grocery or home goods shopping on weekend crossing street, and the new Northwood shopping center. The Jeffrey Walking Trail is the casual time away from your home with your family in the morning or before dark.