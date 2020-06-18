All apartments in Irvine
106 charcoal
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

106 charcoal

106 Charcoal · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

106 Charcoal, Irvine, CA 92602
Northwood Point

Amenities

dishwasher
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
Property Amenities
New home located in Eastwood new community in Irvine city is for rent with one year contract. great High School, Northwood High, has attracted many middle class families moving into this new area. Plus, with a few minutes walk, there is a new elementary school sitting inside of this community. It's very convenience to do your family grocery or home goods shopping on weekend crossing street, and the new Northwood shopping center. The Jeffrey Walking Trail is the casual time away from your home with your family in the morning or before dark.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 charcoal have any available units?
106 charcoal doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 106 charcoal currently offering any rent specials?
106 charcoal isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 charcoal pet-friendly?
No, 106 charcoal is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 106 charcoal offer parking?
No, 106 charcoal does not offer parking.
Does 106 charcoal have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 charcoal does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 charcoal have a pool?
No, 106 charcoal does not have a pool.
Does 106 charcoal have accessible units?
No, 106 charcoal does not have accessible units.
Does 106 charcoal have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 charcoal has units with dishwashers.
Does 106 charcoal have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 charcoal does not have units with air conditioning.
