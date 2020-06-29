All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 106 Alicante Aisle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
106 Alicante Aisle
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

106 Alicante Aisle

106 Alicante Aisle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Westpark
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

106 Alicante Aisle, Irvine, CA 92614
Westpark

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
hot tub
In the HEART of IRVINE, walking distance to IRVINE CIVIC CENTER. Bright and quiet 1 bedroom with a walk-in closet plus a good size loft that can be used as a 2nd bedroom or an office. A 2nd floor unit with inviting vaulted ceiling and laminate wood flooring throughout with New Dishwasher, New Stove and Range Hood, Central A/C & Heat. Spacious bathroom with linen closet, oversized tub, super clean, private patio. Assigned covered parking #141
Excellent association amenities including pool, spa, basketball court, and jogging trail is right along the Creek behind the community. Close to UCI, University High School, 405 Freeway, Crossroads Shopping Center, THE DISTRICT and DIAMOND JAMBOREE for shopping, movies and fine dinning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Alicante Aisle have any available units?
106 Alicante Aisle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 106 Alicante Aisle have?
Some of 106 Alicante Aisle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 Alicante Aisle currently offering any rent specials?
106 Alicante Aisle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Alicante Aisle pet-friendly?
No, 106 Alicante Aisle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 106 Alicante Aisle offer parking?
Yes, 106 Alicante Aisle offers parking.
Does 106 Alicante Aisle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 Alicante Aisle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Alicante Aisle have a pool?
Yes, 106 Alicante Aisle has a pool.
Does 106 Alicante Aisle have accessible units?
No, 106 Alicante Aisle does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Alicante Aisle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 Alicante Aisle has units with dishwashers.
Does 106 Alicante Aisle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 106 Alicante Aisle has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology