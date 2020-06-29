106 Alicante Aisle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court parking pool hot tub

In the HEART of IRVINE, walking distance to IRVINE CIVIC CENTER. Bright and quiet 1 bedroom with a walk-in closet plus a good size loft that can be used as a 2nd bedroom or an office. A 2nd floor unit with inviting vaulted ceiling and laminate wood flooring throughout with New Dishwasher, New Stove and Range Hood, Central A/C & Heat. Spacious bathroom with linen closet, oversized tub, super clean, private patio. Assigned covered parking #141

Excellent association amenities including pool, spa, basketball court, and jogging trail is right along the Creek behind the community. Close to UCI, University High School, 405 Freeway, Crossroads Shopping Center, THE DISTRICT and DIAMOND JAMBOREE for shopping, movies and fine dinning.