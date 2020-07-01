All apartments in Irvine
105 Spacial
Last updated July 11 2019 at 3:11 AM

105 Spacial

105 Spacial · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

105 Spacial, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
hot tub
microwave
range
refrigerator
BRAND NEW Estrella floorplan Toll Brothers house located at Guard-gated Altair community is a collection of luxury two-story, single family homes featuring three state-of-the-art home designs ranging 5243 square feet boasting open concept floor plans. Estrella offers homes with 5-6 bedrooms, 5.5-6.5 bathrooms, and luxury outdoor living spaces for integrated luxurious indoor/outdoor living spaces, perfect for enjoying the Southern California weather. Estrella homeowners will enjoy expansive home sites, some with beautiful valley views, and room for a pool, spa, and outdoor kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Spacial have any available units?
105 Spacial doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 105 Spacial have?
Some of 105 Spacial's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Spacial currently offering any rent specials?
105 Spacial is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Spacial pet-friendly?
No, 105 Spacial is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 105 Spacial offer parking?
No, 105 Spacial does not offer parking.
Does 105 Spacial have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Spacial does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Spacial have a pool?
Yes, 105 Spacial has a pool.
Does 105 Spacial have accessible units?
No, 105 Spacial does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Spacial have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 Spacial has units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Spacial have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 Spacial does not have units with air conditioning.
