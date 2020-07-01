105 Spacial

Amenities

dishwasher pool hot tub microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pool hot tub

BRAND NEW Estrella floorplan Toll Brothers house located at Guard-gated Altair community is a collection of luxury two-story, single family homes featuring three state-of-the-art home designs ranging 5243 square feet boasting open concept floor plans. Estrella offers homes with 5-6 bedrooms, 5.5-6.5 bathrooms, and luxury outdoor living spaces for integrated luxurious indoor/outdoor living spaces, perfect for enjoying the Southern California weather. Estrella homeowners will enjoy expansive home sites, some with beautiful valley views, and room for a pool, spa, and outdoor kitchen.