105 Devonshire

Amenities

garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

This beautiful home located in the Village of Stonegate, offers 3 beds, 2.5 baths. The living area leads to the Gourmet Kitchen with gorgeous quartz countertops, huge center island, & Stainless Steel appliances. This house features plush carpet, recessed lighting, large dining area off of kitchen, two-toned paint, upgraded sinks & mirrors in baths, energy energy efficient dual zone A/C, crown moldings, tankless water heater & 2 car garage with epoxy floors! The master suite features a luxurious retreat with spacious walk-in closet, & master bath with shower. Very conveniently located the desirable community of Stonegate which boasts top amenities with private community park with Jr. Olympic Pool & Spa, Tot lots, barbecues & picnic tables & close proximity to Stonegate Elementary.