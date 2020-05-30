All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 10 2020 at 1:20 PM

105 Devonshire

105 Devonshire · No Longer Available
Location

105 Devonshire, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
This beautiful home located in the Village of Stonegate, offers 3 beds, 2.5 baths. The living area leads to the Gourmet Kitchen with gorgeous quartz countertops, huge center island, & Stainless Steel appliances. This house features plush carpet, recessed lighting, large dining area off of kitchen, two-toned paint, upgraded sinks & mirrors in baths, energy energy efficient dual zone A/C, crown moldings, tankless water heater & 2 car garage with epoxy floors! The master suite features a luxurious retreat with spacious walk-in closet, & master bath with shower. Very conveniently located the desirable community of Stonegate which boasts top amenities with private community park with Jr. Olympic Pool & Spa, Tot lots, barbecues & picnic tables & close proximity to Stonegate Elementary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Devonshire have any available units?
105 Devonshire doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 105 Devonshire have?
Some of 105 Devonshire's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Devonshire currently offering any rent specials?
105 Devonshire is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Devonshire pet-friendly?
No, 105 Devonshire is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 105 Devonshire offer parking?
Yes, 105 Devonshire offers parking.
Does 105 Devonshire have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Devonshire does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Devonshire have a pool?
Yes, 105 Devonshire has a pool.
Does 105 Devonshire have accessible units?
No, 105 Devonshire does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Devonshire have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 Devonshire does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Devonshire have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 105 Devonshire has units with air conditioning.

