All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 105 Citysquare.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
105 Citysquare
Last updated March 23 2020 at 1:23 AM

105 Citysquare

105 Citysquare · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Irvine Business Complex
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

105 Citysquare, Irvine, CA 92614
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
Gorgeous brand new energy-efficient Townhome located in the prime location of Irvine Bus. This 3 story home offers bedrooms on each story, hardwood floors, and recessed lighting throughout. The kitchen is located on the second floor and features brand new stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and a large island with bar seating. The master bedroom has beautiful natural lighting, with an attached bathroom with dual sink vanity. The balcony is perfect to relax and enjoy some time with friends and family and enjoy the beautiful Orange County Skyline. Brand new washer/dryer and a double parking garage are included along with solar panels to keep your electricity bill down. CitySquare is California's only all-electric Zero Net Energy attached community of a more comfortable, healthier home that promotes the apex of homebuilding. Known for their energy-efficient features, our homes help you live a healthier and quieter lifestyle while saving you thousands of dollars on utility bills. The community also features a fire pit, outdoor barbecue, sports courts, and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Citysquare have any available units?
105 Citysquare doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 105 Citysquare have?
Some of 105 Citysquare's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Citysquare currently offering any rent specials?
105 Citysquare is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Citysquare pet-friendly?
No, 105 Citysquare is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 105 Citysquare offer parking?
Yes, 105 Citysquare offers parking.
Does 105 Citysquare have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 105 Citysquare offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Citysquare have a pool?
No, 105 Citysquare does not have a pool.
Does 105 Citysquare have accessible units?
No, 105 Citysquare does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Citysquare have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 Citysquare does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Citysquare have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 Citysquare does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 Bedroom ApartmentsIrvine 2 Bedroom Apartments
Irvine 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsIrvine Pet Friendly Apartments
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology