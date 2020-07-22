105 Citysquare

Amenities

Gorgeous brand new energy-efficient Townhome located in the prime location of Irvine Bus. This 3 story home offers bedrooms on each story, hardwood floors, and recessed lighting throughout. The kitchen is located on the second floor and features brand new stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and a large island with bar seating. The master bedroom has beautiful natural lighting, with an attached bathroom with dual sink vanity. The balcony is perfect to relax and enjoy some time with friends and family and enjoy the beautiful Orange County Skyline. Brand new washer/dryer and a double parking garage are included along with solar panels to keep your electricity bill down. CitySquare is California's only all-electric Zero Net Energy attached community of a more comfortable, healthier home that promotes the apex of homebuilding. Known for their energy-efficient features, our homes help you live a healthier and quieter lifestyle while saving you thousands of dollars on utility bills. The community also features a fire pit, outdoor barbecue, sports courts, and more.