All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 104 WEATHERVANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
104 WEATHERVANE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

104 WEATHERVANE

104 Weathervane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

104 Weathervane, Irvine, CA 92603
Quail Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
2310 sq ft 4 beds 3 baths Olivos Plan 1 in the highly desirable community of Quail Hill. Quite location near the end of a cul de sac. 3 spacious bedrooms upstairs and a downstair bedroom with full bath which can be used as an office. An additional loft area upstairs with built in desk. Hardwood floor throughout on the main floor, built in entertainment center, home management center with built in desk. Mater suite with spacious walk in closet equipped with custom built in organizer. Other upgrades include crown molding, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, plantation shutters. Professionally landscaped backyard with water feature and seating area with patio. Resort styled amenities include tennis courts, sports courts, gym, 5 parks, 3 pools, hiking/biking trails. Close to Quail Hill Shopping Center and Irvine Spectrum. Alderwood Elementary, Rancho San Joaquin Middle School. University High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 WEATHERVANE have any available units?
104 WEATHERVANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 104 WEATHERVANE have?
Some of 104 WEATHERVANE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 WEATHERVANE currently offering any rent specials?
104 WEATHERVANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 WEATHERVANE pet-friendly?
No, 104 WEATHERVANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 104 WEATHERVANE offer parking?
No, 104 WEATHERVANE does not offer parking.
Does 104 WEATHERVANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 WEATHERVANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 WEATHERVANE have a pool?
Yes, 104 WEATHERVANE has a pool.
Does 104 WEATHERVANE have accessible units?
No, 104 WEATHERVANE does not have accessible units.
Does 104 WEATHERVANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 104 WEATHERVANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 104 WEATHERVANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 WEATHERVANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Find a Sublet
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Pet Friendly Places
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology