104 WEATHERVANE

2310 sq ft 4 beds 3 baths Olivos Plan 1 in the highly desirable community of Quail Hill. Quite location near the end of a cul de sac. 3 spacious bedrooms upstairs and a downstair bedroom with full bath which can be used as an office. An additional loft area upstairs with built in desk. Hardwood floor throughout on the main floor, built in entertainment center, home management center with built in desk. Mater suite with spacious walk in closet equipped with custom built in organizer. Other upgrades include crown molding, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, plantation shutters. Professionally landscaped backyard with water feature and seating area with patio. Resort styled amenities include tennis courts, sports courts, gym, 5 parks, 3 pools, hiking/biking trails. Close to Quail Hill Shopping Center and Irvine Spectrum. Alderwood Elementary, Rancho San Joaquin Middle School. University High School.