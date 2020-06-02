104 Tangelo

Amenities

patio / balcony carport gym pool playground basketball court

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range Property Amenities basketball court carport clubhouse gym parking playground pool guest parking tennis court

Ground level with no steps to enter or interior. Enjoy the peaceful sounds of rushing water. Inviting location. Condo With View Of Trees And Streams. Owner provides HOA amenities: Two Pools and spas (one kept heated year round), 6 lighted tennis Courts, Club House, fitness Center, tot lot, basketball court. Close To Golf Course And Shopping. Just down the street to Irvine Spectrum. Easy access to freeway 5 or 405 without close effects of traffic. Close to Hoag or Kaiser Hospital on Sand Canyon.



Efficient floorplan with 717 square feet. Spacious living room with slider to patio and breakfast bar separating kitchen from dining area which has a new fan light. White kitchen cabinets accented by white ceramic tile flooring.



Hallway closet has linen storage area. One carport is assigned. Guest parking is available. Street parking is available too.