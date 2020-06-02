All apartments in Irvine
104 Tangelo
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:50 PM

104 Tangelo

104 Tangelo · (949) 315-0818
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

104 Tangelo, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 401 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 661 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
gym
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
guest parking
tennis court
Ground level with no steps to enter or interior. Enjoy the peaceful sounds of rushing water. Inviting location. Condo With View Of Trees And Streams. Owner provides HOA amenities: Two Pools and spas (one kept heated year round), 6 lighted tennis Courts, Club House, fitness Center, tot lot, basketball court. Close To Golf Course And Shopping. Just down the street to Irvine Spectrum. Easy access to freeway 5 or 405 without close effects of traffic. Close to Hoag or Kaiser Hospital on Sand Canyon.

Efficient floorplan with 717 square feet. Spacious living room with slider to patio and breakfast bar separating kitchen from dining area which has a new fan light. White kitchen cabinets accented by white ceramic tile flooring.

Hallway closet has linen storage area. One carport is assigned. Guest parking is available. Street parking is available too.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Tangelo have any available units?
104 Tangelo has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 104 Tangelo have?
Some of 104 Tangelo's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 Tangelo currently offering any rent specials?
104 Tangelo isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Tangelo pet-friendly?
No, 104 Tangelo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 104 Tangelo offer parking?
Yes, 104 Tangelo does offer parking.
Does 104 Tangelo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 Tangelo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Tangelo have a pool?
Yes, 104 Tangelo has a pool.
Does 104 Tangelo have accessible units?
No, 104 Tangelo does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Tangelo have units with dishwashers?
No, 104 Tangelo does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 104 Tangelo have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 Tangelo does not have units with air conditioning.
