Last updated January 31 2020 at 2:31 AM

104 Sarabande

104 Sarabande · No Longer Available
Location

104 Sarabande, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
This professionally managed, upgraded townhome located in the Garland Park community of Woodbury is move-in ready. Rich hardwood floors, recessed lighting throughout and plush carpeting complement the bright and open floor plan. Enter into the great room that features a cozy fireplace and flows to the dining area and to the kitchen. The kitchen is well-appointed with granite counters and a large center island with a breakfast bar. Upstairs, the spacious master suite features a huge walk-in closet and an en-suite master bathroom with dual sinks, granite topped counters, a walk-in shower and soaking tub. Down the hall, the secondary bedroom features an en-suite full bathroom with a granite-topped vanity. A full-size laundry room completes the upstairs. Additional features include a spacious front patio, perfect for relaxing or entertaining, and a two-car attached garage. Enjoy the resort-style amenities of Woodbury which includes 14 parks, 7 pools, a recreation center, tennis courts, basketball courts, sand volleyball courts, tot lot, and picnic areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Sarabande have any available units?
104 Sarabande doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 104 Sarabande have?
Some of 104 Sarabande's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 Sarabande currently offering any rent specials?
104 Sarabande is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Sarabande pet-friendly?
No, 104 Sarabande is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 104 Sarabande offer parking?
Yes, 104 Sarabande offers parking.
Does 104 Sarabande have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 Sarabande does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Sarabande have a pool?
Yes, 104 Sarabande has a pool.
Does 104 Sarabande have accessible units?
No, 104 Sarabande does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Sarabande have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 104 Sarabande has units with dishwashers.
Does 104 Sarabande have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 Sarabande does not have units with air conditioning.

