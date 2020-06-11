104 Sarabande

Amenities

This professionally managed, upgraded townhome located in the Garland Park community of Woodbury is move-in ready. Rich hardwood floors, recessed lighting throughout and plush carpeting complement the bright and open floor plan. Enter into the great room that features a cozy fireplace and flows to the dining area and to the kitchen. The kitchen is well-appointed with granite counters and a large center island with a breakfast bar. Upstairs, the spacious master suite features a huge walk-in closet and an en-suite master bathroom with dual sinks, granite topped counters, a walk-in shower and soaking tub. Down the hall, the secondary bedroom features an en-suite full bathroom with a granite-topped vanity. A full-size laundry room completes the upstairs. Additional features include a spacious front patio, perfect for relaxing or entertaining, and a two-car attached garage. Enjoy the resort-style amenities of Woodbury which includes 14 parks, 7 pools, a recreation center, tennis courts, basketball courts, sand volleyball courts, tot lot, and picnic areas.