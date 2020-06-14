Amenities
*** Brand New House in Eastwood Community, Irvine *** Construction home by Irvine Pacific is ready for a quick move-in. Located in the Piedmont neighborhood in Eastwood Village. This house features French, with 4 Bedrooms (including 1 Bedroom on the first floor), 3 Bathrooms, and a Gourmet Kitchen includes upgraded counters, full decorative backsplash, built-in Stainless-Steel appliances, microwave, dishwasher, 5 burner stovetop & oven. The good space Great Room features crown molding and abundant windows for natural light. The Master Bedroom includes a Coffered Ceiling, Walk-In Closet, Double Sinks, Bathtub and Shower. Eastwood Village amenities include multiple parks, pools and basketball courts, along with volleyball courts, baseball and soccer fields and a beautiful clubhouse. A great location and a single-family house to start or re-locate your family. Award- Winning Schools in the Neighborhoods Must See!!!