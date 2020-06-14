All apartments in Irvine
Irvine, CA
104 Omar
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

104 Omar

104 Omar · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

104 Omar, Irvine, CA 92602
Northwood Point

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
new construction
volleyball court
*** Brand New House in Eastwood Community, Irvine *** Construction home by Irvine Pacific is ready for a quick move-in. Located in the Piedmont neighborhood in Eastwood Village. This house features French, with 4 Bedrooms (including 1 Bedroom on the first floor), 3 Bathrooms, and a Gourmet Kitchen includes upgraded counters, full decorative backsplash, built-in Stainless-Steel appliances, microwave, dishwasher, 5 burner stovetop & oven. The good space Great Room features crown molding and abundant windows for natural light. The Master Bedroom includes a Coffered Ceiling, Walk-In Closet, Double Sinks, Bathtub and Shower. Eastwood Village amenities include multiple parks, pools and basketball courts, along with volleyball courts, baseball and soccer fields and a beautiful clubhouse. A great location and a single-family house to start or re-locate your family. Award- Winning Schools in the Neighborhoods Must See!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Omar have any available units?
104 Omar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 104 Omar have?
Some of 104 Omar's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 Omar currently offering any rent specials?
104 Omar isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Omar pet-friendly?
No, 104 Omar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 104 Omar offer parking?
Yes, 104 Omar does offer parking.
Does 104 Omar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 Omar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Omar have a pool?
Yes, 104 Omar has a pool.
Does 104 Omar have accessible units?
No, 104 Omar does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Omar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 104 Omar has units with dishwashers.
Does 104 Omar have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 Omar does not have units with air conditioning.
