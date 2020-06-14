Amenities

dishwasher new construction parking recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave oven range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking pool new construction volleyball court

*** Brand New House in Eastwood Community, Irvine *** Construction home by Irvine Pacific is ready for a quick move-in. Located in the Piedmont neighborhood in Eastwood Village. This house features French, with 4 Bedrooms (including 1 Bedroom on the first floor), 3 Bathrooms, and a Gourmet Kitchen includes upgraded counters, full decorative backsplash, built-in Stainless-Steel appliances, microwave, dishwasher, 5 burner stovetop & oven. The good space Great Room features crown molding and abundant windows for natural light. The Master Bedroom includes a Coffered Ceiling, Walk-In Closet, Double Sinks, Bathtub and Shower. Eastwood Village amenities include multiple parks, pools and basketball courts, along with volleyball courts, baseball and soccer fields and a beautiful clubhouse. A great location and a single-family house to start or re-locate your family. Award- Winning Schools in the Neighborhoods Must See!!!