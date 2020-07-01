Amenities

Welcome to 103 Wheelbarrow, a simple single-story home that boasts elegance at its curb appeal & a grand lifestyle. Located in Beacon Park area of the Great Park, this rarely available floorplan is IDEAL. The features include *UPGRADES, an open floorplan, dramatic high 12-ft ceilings, attractive rich wood floors, expansive living room built-in cabinetry and a great room that includes 2 sets of sliding doors opening to the CA outdoor living patio & the completely hardscaped and landscaped backyard with earth tone pavers and flagstone, built-in BBQ, separate patio with a gas fire pit & seating for your enjoyment. Back to the interior - crown molding, recessed lighting with pendant lighting in the kitchen, the kitchen is completely open to the living and family area, dining area, with sleek and attractive counter-to-ceiling glass tile, quartz counters, white cabinetry, stainless steel Monogram appliances with an abundance of counter & cabinet space. The large master bedroom and secondary bedrooms feature crown molding, plantation shutters, while the beautiful master bathroom includes a soaking tub, dual sinks & walk-in closet. The garage is clean and functional with epoxy flooring & built-in cabinetry. The location is just steps to the AMAZING AMENITIES that is Beacon Park, Beacon Park K-8 school and all that Great Park has to offer. Also close to access to I-5, I-133, Irvine Spectrum, Laguna Beach, South Orange County, Newport Beach and much more.