All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 103 Wheelbarrow.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
103 Wheelbarrow
Last updated January 6 2020 at 1:49 PM

103 Wheelbarrow

103 Wheelbarrow · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

103 Wheelbarrow, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome to 103 Wheelbarrow, a simple single-story home that boasts elegance at its curb appeal & a grand lifestyle. Located in Beacon Park area of the Great Park, this rarely available floorplan is IDEAL. The features include *UPGRADES, an open floorplan, dramatic high 12-ft ceilings, attractive rich wood floors, expansive living room built-in cabinetry and a great room that includes 2 sets of sliding doors opening to the CA outdoor living patio & the completely hardscaped and landscaped backyard with earth tone pavers and flagstone, built-in BBQ, separate patio with a gas fire pit & seating for your enjoyment. Back to the interior - crown molding, recessed lighting with pendant lighting in the kitchen, the kitchen is completely open to the living and family area, dining area, with sleek and attractive counter-to-ceiling glass tile, quartz counters, white cabinetry, stainless steel Monogram appliances with an abundance of counter & cabinet space. The large master bedroom and secondary bedrooms feature crown molding, plantation shutters, while the beautiful master bathroom includes a soaking tub, dual sinks & walk-in closet. The garage is clean and functional with epoxy flooring & built-in cabinetry. The location is just steps to the AMAZING AMENITIES that is Beacon Park, Beacon Park K-8 school and all that Great Park has to offer. Also close to access to I-5, I-133, Irvine Spectrum, Laguna Beach, South Orange County, Newport Beach and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Wheelbarrow have any available units?
103 Wheelbarrow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 103 Wheelbarrow have?
Some of 103 Wheelbarrow's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 Wheelbarrow currently offering any rent specials?
103 Wheelbarrow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Wheelbarrow pet-friendly?
No, 103 Wheelbarrow is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 103 Wheelbarrow offer parking?
Yes, 103 Wheelbarrow offers parking.
Does 103 Wheelbarrow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 Wheelbarrow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Wheelbarrow have a pool?
No, 103 Wheelbarrow does not have a pool.
Does 103 Wheelbarrow have accessible units?
No, 103 Wheelbarrow does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Wheelbarrow have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 103 Wheelbarrow has units with dishwashers.
Does 103 Wheelbarrow have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 Wheelbarrow does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology