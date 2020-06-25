103 Waldorf

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub yoga

Enjoy Resort Style living in this beautiful bright and spacious townhome in the master plan of Central Park West. This one bedroom townhome features a spacious high vaulted ceiling living room and dining room The gourmet kitchen includes striking cabinetry, slab-granite countertops with 6” backsplash. Stainless-steel GE appliances Plenty of room for breakfast table in the kitchen. Step out to cozy balcony off your kitchen through the sliding glass door. Romantic Master Suite with Mountain View opens up to master bathroom with large oversized shower and double sink vanity area with engineered stone counter top and MOEN Eva widespread faucets with polished chrome finish. Spacious walk-in closet with shelf and pole. Additional features include double paned windows, tankless water heater and water softener. Long tandem 2 car attached garage. Storage space both on garage level and in the living room area. Enjoy Jr. Olympic Saline heated pool, hot tubs, state of the art health and fitness center with exercise/yoga studio, Resort style club house with catering kitchen, and half-court basketball. Live close to best shopping, best restaurants in town and John Wayne Airport.