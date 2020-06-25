All apartments in Irvine
103 Waldorf, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
yoga
Enjoy Resort Style living in this beautiful bright and spacious townhome in the master plan of Central Park West. This one bedroom townhome features a spacious high vaulted ceiling living room and dining room The gourmet kitchen includes striking cabinetry, slab-granite countertops with 6” backsplash. Stainless-steel GE appliances Plenty of room for breakfast table in the kitchen. Step out to cozy balcony off your kitchen through the sliding glass door. Romantic Master Suite with Mountain View opens up to master bathroom with large oversized shower and double sink vanity area with engineered stone counter top and MOEN Eva widespread faucets with polished chrome finish. Spacious walk-in closet with shelf and pole. Additional features include double paned windows, tankless water heater and water softener. Long tandem 2 car attached garage. Storage space both on garage level and in the living room area. Enjoy Jr. Olympic Saline heated pool, hot tubs, state of the art health and fitness center with exercise/yoga studio, Resort style club house with catering kitchen, and half-court basketball. Live close to best shopping, best restaurants in town and John Wayne Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Waldorf have any available units?
103 Waldorf doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 103 Waldorf have?
Some of 103 Waldorf's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 Waldorf currently offering any rent specials?
103 Waldorf is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Waldorf pet-friendly?
No, 103 Waldorf is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 103 Waldorf offer parking?
Yes, 103 Waldorf offers parking.
Does 103 Waldorf have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 Waldorf does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Waldorf have a pool?
Yes, 103 Waldorf has a pool.
Does 103 Waldorf have accessible units?
No, 103 Waldorf does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Waldorf have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 103 Waldorf has units with dishwashers.
Does 103 Waldorf have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 Waldorf does not have units with air conditioning.
