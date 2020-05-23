103 Trailblaze

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 2 Bedroom Condo in Portola Springs! - Beautiful upgraded 2 bedroom condo located on the 1st floor in Portola Springs! Greeted by a spacious patio and an open space floor concept. The kitchen has stainless steal appliances with an ample white granite island with plenty of counter space. Master bedroom features a walk in closet and the master bathroom features two sink vanity with upgraded counter tops. The property has an attached garage. Sorry, no pets allowed. A property you won't want to miss!



(RLNE5421733)