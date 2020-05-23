All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 103 Trailblaze.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
103 Trailblaze
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:14 AM

103 Trailblaze

103 Trailblaze · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

103 Trailblaze, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 2 Bedroom Condo in Portola Springs! - Beautiful upgraded 2 bedroom condo located on the 1st floor in Portola Springs! Greeted by a spacious patio and an open space floor concept. The kitchen has stainless steal appliances with an ample white granite island with plenty of counter space. Master bedroom features a walk in closet and the master bathroom features two sink vanity with upgraded counter tops. The property has an attached garage. Sorry, no pets allowed. A property you won't want to miss!

(RLNE5421733)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Trailblaze have any available units?
103 Trailblaze doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 103 Trailblaze have?
Some of 103 Trailblaze's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 Trailblaze currently offering any rent specials?
103 Trailblaze is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Trailblaze pet-friendly?
No, 103 Trailblaze is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 103 Trailblaze offer parking?
Yes, 103 Trailblaze offers parking.
Does 103 Trailblaze have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 Trailblaze does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Trailblaze have a pool?
No, 103 Trailblaze does not have a pool.
Does 103 Trailblaze have accessible units?
No, 103 Trailblaze does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Trailblaze have units with dishwashers?
No, 103 Trailblaze does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 103 Trailblaze have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 Trailblaze does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology