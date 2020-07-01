All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 29 2020 at 1:42 AM

102 Millbrook

102 Millbrook · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

102 Millbrook, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
In the heart of Irvine, walking distance to award-winning Oak Elementary. Solar home with upgrades that provide a low maintenance lifestyle including artificial grass in the backyard, epoxy flooring in the garage. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, abundant storage throughout. Travertine floors, stainless steel appliances, spacious master suite. Open concept living on the first floor including a half bath downstairs for guest access. Convenient upstairs laundry includes both washer and dryer near spacious bedrooms. All closets feature custom organizers. Landscaper and all appliances included! Gated community of Kelsey Lane provides access to pools, clubhouse, gym, sports courts, and parks. Schedule a private showing today! If preferred, live video tours are available - reach out and we will schedule a time!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 Millbrook have any available units?
102 Millbrook doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 102 Millbrook have?
Some of 102 Millbrook's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 Millbrook currently offering any rent specials?
102 Millbrook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Millbrook pet-friendly?
No, 102 Millbrook is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 102 Millbrook offer parking?
Yes, 102 Millbrook offers parking.
Does 102 Millbrook have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 102 Millbrook offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Millbrook have a pool?
Yes, 102 Millbrook has a pool.
Does 102 Millbrook have accessible units?
No, 102 Millbrook does not have accessible units.
Does 102 Millbrook have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 102 Millbrook has units with dishwashers.
Does 102 Millbrook have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 Millbrook does not have units with air conditioning.

