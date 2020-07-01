102 Millbrook

Amenities

In the heart of Irvine, walking distance to award-winning Oak Elementary. Solar home with upgrades that provide a low maintenance lifestyle including artificial grass in the backyard, epoxy flooring in the garage. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, abundant storage throughout. Travertine floors, stainless steel appliances, spacious master suite. Open concept living on the first floor including a half bath downstairs for guest access. Convenient upstairs laundry includes both washer and dryer near spacious bedrooms. All closets feature custom organizers. Landscaper and all appliances included! Gated community of Kelsey Lane provides access to pools, clubhouse, gym, sports courts, and parks. Schedule a private showing today! If preferred, live video tours are available - reach out and we will schedule a time!