Last updated May 27 2020 at 1:10 AM

101 Wheelbarrow

101 Wheelbarrow · No Longer Available
Location

101 Wheelbarrow, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
Welcome the most luxurious single-family residence in a corner lot of the Great Park neighborhoods! This K. Hovnanian 4 bedroom/4.5 bath 3,105 SF home sits on a 7,069 SF lot. This home features wood floor and carpet, and tile flooring & an over-sized great room that opens to a bright kitchen & California room. The kitchen consists of a large upgraded granite island & counter tops, rich coffee-colored cabinets, a huge walk-in pantry and stainless steel appliances including a large built-in refrigerator. a spacious downstairs bedroom en-suite and a nice size tech space. Upstairs,enjoy a large master bedroom with a big walk-in closet, two more bedrooms each with their own full-sized bath. It also has additional two secondary bedroom suites with a small loft. This highly sought after lot with professionally landscaped front and back yards, adorns an architecturally designed water fountains, is ideal for family gatherings and entertaining. Live close to Beacon Park K-8, part of the award-winning Irvine Unified School District, and the Great Park with resort-style amenities including a five-acre great lawn, patio & outdoor kitchen, swimming pool, spa and lounge areas, sports courts, walking and bike trails. Shopping centers, dining and freeway access are within close proximity. Nearby Laguna and Newport Beach are only a 30 minute drive away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Wheelbarrow have any available units?
101 Wheelbarrow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 101 Wheelbarrow have?
Some of 101 Wheelbarrow's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Wheelbarrow currently offering any rent specials?
101 Wheelbarrow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Wheelbarrow pet-friendly?
No, 101 Wheelbarrow is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 101 Wheelbarrow offer parking?
No, 101 Wheelbarrow does not offer parking.
Does 101 Wheelbarrow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Wheelbarrow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Wheelbarrow have a pool?
Yes, 101 Wheelbarrow has a pool.
Does 101 Wheelbarrow have accessible units?
No, 101 Wheelbarrow does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Wheelbarrow have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 Wheelbarrow has units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Wheelbarrow have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 Wheelbarrow does not have units with air conditioning.

