101 Wheelbarrow

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool hot tub

Welcome the most luxurious single-family residence in a corner lot of the Great Park neighborhoods! This K. Hovnanian 4 bedroom/4.5 bath 3,105 SF home sits on a 7,069 SF lot. This home features wood floor and carpet, and tile flooring & an over-sized great room that opens to a bright kitchen & California room. The kitchen consists of a large upgraded granite island & counter tops, rich coffee-colored cabinets, a huge walk-in pantry and stainless steel appliances including a large built-in refrigerator. a spacious downstairs bedroom en-suite and a nice size tech space. Upstairs,enjoy a large master bedroom with a big walk-in closet, two more bedrooms each with their own full-sized bath. It also has additional two secondary bedroom suites with a small loft. This highly sought after lot with professionally landscaped front and back yards, adorns an architecturally designed water fountains, is ideal for family gatherings and entertaining. Live close to Beacon Park K-8, part of the award-winning Irvine Unified School District, and the Great Park with resort-style amenities including a five-acre great lawn, patio & outdoor kitchen, swimming pool, spa and lounge areas, sports courts, walking and bike trails. Shopping centers, dining and freeway access are within close proximity. Nearby Laguna and Newport Beach are only a 30 minute drive away!