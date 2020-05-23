101 Waldorf

Amenities

This large 1 bedroom condo is proudly located in one of the most prestigious communities in Irvine - Central Park West.

The beautiful community's amenities include resort-style clubhouse, barbecue areas, high end fitness center, exercise/yoga studio, 2 saline pools and spas, basketball court, playground, tennis court, lush landscaping and many other great features.

Here’re the rest of the goodies: open floor plan, lots of living space and natural light, high ceilings, direct access from the 2 car Tandem garage, 1.5 bathrooms, big kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, Refrigerator AND a Balcony with nice city and neighbouhood views, large open Dining and Living area for entertaining.

Spacious MASTER SUITE, bathroom with a shower and dual Kohler venities, oversized walk-in closet.

***Washer, dryer, fridge included***