Irvine, CA
101 Tandem
Last updated May 13 2020 at 8:16 AM

101 Tandem

101 Tandem · No Longer Available
Location

101 Tandem, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

granite counters
garage
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Great 4bed 4 bathroom single family home in Great Park.Walking distance to the new Beacon Park Elementary/Middle School and the community center, pool, trails and the spacious multi themed central park. This home features a gourmet kitchen that includes stylish granite countertops, a large master bedroom with a walk-in closet, a california room with fireplace, and a car garage. Each room has its own bathroom. Upgrade tiles through the whole downstairs, bedroom with carpets. don't miss this loving sweet home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Tandem have any available units?
101 Tandem doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 101 Tandem have?
Some of 101 Tandem's amenities include granite counters, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Tandem currently offering any rent specials?
101 Tandem is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Tandem pet-friendly?
No, 101 Tandem is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 101 Tandem offer parking?
Yes, 101 Tandem offers parking.
Does 101 Tandem have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Tandem does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Tandem have a pool?
Yes, 101 Tandem has a pool.
Does 101 Tandem have accessible units?
No, 101 Tandem does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Tandem have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 Tandem does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Tandem have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 Tandem does not have units with air conditioning.

