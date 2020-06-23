101 Tandem

Amenities

Great 4bed 4 bathroom single family home in Great Park.Walking distance to the new Beacon Park Elementary/Middle School and the community center, pool, trails and the spacious multi themed central park. This home features a gourmet kitchen that includes stylish granite countertops, a large master bedroom with a walk-in closet, a california room with fireplace, and a car garage. Each room has its own bathroom. Upgrade tiles through the whole downstairs, bedroom with carpets. don't miss this loving sweet home.