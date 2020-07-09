All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:23 AM

101 Sprig

101 Sprig · No Longer Available
Location

101 Sprig, Irvine, CA 92602
Northwood Point

Amenities

Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
*CORNER LOT with the BIGGEST LOT at this tract, no one behind you* Upgraded 4 beds/4 baths plus a loft upstairs with main floor bedroom & full bathrooom. The main living area boasts a bright and airy open floor plan with 2 sliding doors access to the beautiful landscaped pravite backyard and california room, allowing for an abundance of natural expansiven view for year-round enjoyment. Gourmet kitchen with designer upgraded cabnits and countertops, island, stainless steel appliances. The home comes with tiled flooring for the main floor. Spacious master bedroom features big walk in closet and large en suite bathroom. Individual bright laundry room w/sink, cabinets, adjacent linen closet.
Best location within walking distance to Pool, Eastwood Elementary School and to parks. Resort like Association Amenities including private Club House, Tennis courts, Pools, Spas, Tot lots, Parks, Picnic Areas with BBQ Grills, Sport Courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Sprig have any available units?
101 Sprig doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 101 Sprig have?
Some of 101 Sprig's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Sprig currently offering any rent specials?
101 Sprig is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Sprig pet-friendly?
No, 101 Sprig is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 101 Sprig offer parking?
No, 101 Sprig does not offer parking.
Does 101 Sprig have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Sprig does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Sprig have a pool?
Yes, 101 Sprig has a pool.
Does 101 Sprig have accessible units?
No, 101 Sprig does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Sprig have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 Sprig does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Sprig have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 Sprig does not have units with air conditioning.

