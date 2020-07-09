Amenities

on-site laundry recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets pool playground

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry playground pool bbq/grill tennis court

*CORNER LOT with the BIGGEST LOT at this tract, no one behind you* Upgraded 4 beds/4 baths plus a loft upstairs with main floor bedroom & full bathrooom. The main living area boasts a bright and airy open floor plan with 2 sliding doors access to the beautiful landscaped pravite backyard and california room, allowing for an abundance of natural expansiven view for year-round enjoyment. Gourmet kitchen with designer upgraded cabnits and countertops, island, stainless steel appliances. The home comes with tiled flooring for the main floor. Spacious master bedroom features big walk in closet and large en suite bathroom. Individual bright laundry room w/sink, cabinets, adjacent linen closet.

Best location within walking distance to Pool, Eastwood Elementary School and to parks. Resort like Association Amenities including private Club House, Tennis courts, Pools, Spas, Tot lots, Parks, Picnic Areas with BBQ Grills, Sport Courts.