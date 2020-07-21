All apartments in Irvine
Last updated August 18 2019 at 8:24 AM

101 Roadrunner

101 Roadrunner · No Longer Available
Location

101 Roadrunner, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Ridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
This property is a 10+! Absolutely gorgeous home in the Whispering Glen neighborhood in coveted Turtle Ridge! This roomy 3 bedroom two bath floor plan will allow the best living environment of any lease available in this price range! GREATLY improved with high quality materials, including travertine floors, rich woods, stainless appliances, and newer paint. The kitchen will accommodate the needs of any chef, from novice to professional, offering a selection of stainless appliances, including gas stove, self cleaning oven, refrigerator, and more! There is even a walk-in pantry! An abundance of built-in cabinetry grace the living room, providing the perfect location for your treasures. The living room enjoys a lovely view thru the covered deck / balcony area, to the green hills. There is even a separate loft area with a built-in desk, located just off the upper entry, which will make your organizational tasks a breeze! Quality shutters on nearly every window. Master bedroom and bath are the perfect size, and immaculate. Not to be overstated, this location is stellar! You will enjoy this very private orientation facing the beautifully landscaped hills, where you can relax in tranquility. Another bonus/ Plenty of guest parking at your fingertips! This sensational home is not to be missed! You will not be disappointed, and your clients will thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Roadrunner have any available units?
101 Roadrunner doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 101 Roadrunner have?
Some of 101 Roadrunner's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Roadrunner currently offering any rent specials?
101 Roadrunner is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Roadrunner pet-friendly?
No, 101 Roadrunner is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 101 Roadrunner offer parking?
Yes, 101 Roadrunner offers parking.
Does 101 Roadrunner have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Roadrunner does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Roadrunner have a pool?
No, 101 Roadrunner does not have a pool.
Does 101 Roadrunner have accessible units?
No, 101 Roadrunner does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Roadrunner have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 Roadrunner has units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Roadrunner have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 Roadrunner does not have units with air conditioning.
