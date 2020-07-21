101 Roadrunner

Amenities

This property is a 10+! Absolutely gorgeous home in the Whispering Glen neighborhood in coveted Turtle Ridge! This roomy 3 bedroom two bath floor plan will allow the best living environment of any lease available in this price range! GREATLY improved with high quality materials, including travertine floors, rich woods, stainless appliances, and newer paint. The kitchen will accommodate the needs of any chef, from novice to professional, offering a selection of stainless appliances, including gas stove, self cleaning oven, refrigerator, and more! There is even a walk-in pantry! An abundance of built-in cabinetry grace the living room, providing the perfect location for your treasures. The living room enjoys a lovely view thru the covered deck / balcony area, to the green hills. There is even a separate loft area with a built-in desk, located just off the upper entry, which will make your organizational tasks a breeze! Quality shutters on nearly every window. Master bedroom and bath are the perfect size, and immaculate. Not to be overstated, this location is stellar! You will enjoy this very private orientation facing the beautifully landscaped hills, where you can relax in tranquility. Another bonus/ Plenty of guest parking at your fingertips! This sensational home is not to be missed! You will not be disappointed, and your clients will thank you!