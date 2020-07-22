101 Henson

Amenities
Brand New Luxury Town Home of Eastwood in Irvine. Delano Plan 2, which offers open floor plan home with 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom. Sitting in center and quite corner lot with sunlight flushing into this beautiful home. Upstairs master bedroom with high ceiling and secondary and third bedrooms share a full bath with dual vanities. Upgraded title through first floor. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter-top and island and stainless steel appliances. Close to amenities including club house, pools, parks and so much more!