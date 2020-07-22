All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 101 Henson.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
101 Henson
Last updated December 2 2019 at 8:02 PM

101 Henson

101 Henson · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

101 Henson, Irvine, CA 92602
Northwood Point

Amenities

granite counters
new construction
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
new construction
Brand New Luxury Town Home of Eastwood in Irvine. Delano Plan 2, which offers open floor plan home with 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom. Sitting in center and quite corner lot with sunlight flushing into this beautiful home. Upstairs master bedroom with high ceiling and secondary and third bedrooms share a full bath with dual vanities. Upgraded title through first floor. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter-top and island and stainless steel appliances. Close to amenities including club house, pools, parks and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Henson have any available units?
101 Henson doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 101 Henson have?
Some of 101 Henson's amenities include granite counters, new construction, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Henson currently offering any rent specials?
101 Henson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Henson pet-friendly?
No, 101 Henson is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 101 Henson offer parking?
No, 101 Henson does not offer parking.
Does 101 Henson have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Henson does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Henson have a pool?
Yes, 101 Henson has a pool.
Does 101 Henson have accessible units?
No, 101 Henson does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Henson have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 Henson does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Henson have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 Henson does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 Bedroom ApartmentsIrvine 2 Bedroom Apartments
Irvine 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsIrvine Pet Friendly Apartments
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology