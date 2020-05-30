All apartments in Irvine
101 Hayseed
Last updated July 10 2019 at 7:25 PM

101 Hayseed

101 Hayseed · No Longer Available
Location

101 Hayseed, Irvine, CA 92602
Orchard Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
This great 3 bed, 3 bath home is ready for you! Welcome home to the gorgeous area of Orchard Hills with its many amenities and great location! The Olympic sized pool is just one of the great features of this area. Inside the home, you'll walk into updated flooring, freshly painted walls and plenty of living space. Included in this home are a washer and dryer for convenience along with the many, many more features such as: recessed lighting, granite counters, crown molding, built-in cabinets, and the DUAL master bedrooms! Relax in the backyard with your private patio and stone pavers, this home will go quickly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Hayseed have any available units?
101 Hayseed doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 101 Hayseed have?
Some of 101 Hayseed's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Hayseed currently offering any rent specials?
101 Hayseed is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Hayseed pet-friendly?
No, 101 Hayseed is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 101 Hayseed offer parking?
No, 101 Hayseed does not offer parking.
Does 101 Hayseed have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 Hayseed offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Hayseed have a pool?
Yes, 101 Hayseed has a pool.
Does 101 Hayseed have accessible units?
No, 101 Hayseed does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Hayseed have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 Hayseed does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Hayseed have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 Hayseed does not have units with air conditioning.
