101 Hayseed

This great 3 bed, 3 bath home is ready for you! Welcome home to the gorgeous area of Orchard Hills with its many amenities and great location! The Olympic sized pool is just one of the great features of this area. Inside the home, you'll walk into updated flooring, freshly painted walls and plenty of living space. Included in this home are a washer and dryer for convenience along with the many, many more features such as: recessed lighting, granite counters, crown molding, built-in cabinets, and the DUAL master bedrooms! Relax in the backyard with your private patio and stone pavers, this home will go quickly!