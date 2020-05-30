100 Rinaldi

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry playground pool bbq/grill tennis court

Location, Location! Beautiful “DETACHED” single family home is centrally located in premium location near parks, pool and Woodbury elementary. Highly upgraded throughout, this 4 bedroom, 3.5 Bath home shows pride of ownership throughout. The kitchen/dining room space is open and airy with two French doors leading to your private patio yard with built in BBQ bar and separate fire pit. The kitchen boasts, travertine flooring, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, double oven, extended eating bar, and upgraded wood cabinetry with glass inserts which overlooks spacious front living room with fireplace. Main floor bedroom with own bathroom. The master suite has two walk in closets with custom organizers and the bath features double sinks, roman style deep tub and separate 2 person shower. Crown mouldings, recessed lighting, 2 inch blinds and many windows, making this home light and bright throughout. Ample storage and interior laundry room. Enjoy the Resort style living in the Woodbury community with 8 pools, tennis courts, BBQ’s picnic areas, tot lots and close distance to Woodbury Town Center where there is shopping and restaurants. MUST SEE!!!