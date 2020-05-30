All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 100 Rinaldi.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
100 Rinaldi
Last updated March 11 2020 at 8:49 AM

100 Rinaldi

100 Rinaldi · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

100 Rinaldi, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Location, Location! Beautiful “DETACHED” single family home is centrally located in premium location near parks, pool and Woodbury elementary. Highly upgraded throughout, this 4 bedroom, 3.5 Bath home shows pride of ownership throughout. The kitchen/dining room space is open and airy with two French doors leading to your private patio yard with built in BBQ bar and separate fire pit. The kitchen boasts, travertine flooring, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, double oven, extended eating bar, and upgraded wood cabinetry with glass inserts which overlooks spacious front living room with fireplace. Main floor bedroom with own bathroom. The master suite has two walk in closets with custom organizers and the bath features double sinks, roman style deep tub and separate 2 person shower. Crown mouldings, recessed lighting, 2 inch blinds and many windows, making this home light and bright throughout. Ample storage and interior laundry room. Enjoy the Resort style living in the Woodbury community with 8 pools, tennis courts, BBQ’s picnic areas, tot lots and close distance to Woodbury Town Center where there is shopping and restaurants. MUST SEE!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Rinaldi have any available units?
100 Rinaldi doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 100 Rinaldi have?
Some of 100 Rinaldi's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Rinaldi currently offering any rent specials?
100 Rinaldi is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Rinaldi pet-friendly?
No, 100 Rinaldi is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 100 Rinaldi offer parking?
No, 100 Rinaldi does not offer parking.
Does 100 Rinaldi have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Rinaldi does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Rinaldi have a pool?
Yes, 100 Rinaldi has a pool.
Does 100 Rinaldi have accessible units?
No, 100 Rinaldi does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Rinaldi have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 Rinaldi has units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Rinaldi have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 Rinaldi does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology