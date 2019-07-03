100 Kempton

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Pristine and ready to go! Single level living in a newer constructed townhome. Looks like brand new with granite counters in the kitchen and baths, stainless steel appliances (gas cooking, microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator) Upgraded cabinetry with pantry space. Inside full-sized washer and dryer are included too! Lots of windows, plantation shutters, crown molding, and two-tone paint. Master bedroom features a large walk-in closet, granite counters, and his and hers sinks. The den can easily be converted to a bedroom but makes a great office space. Extra 1/2 bath for your guests. Direct garage access to your 1 car garage. A great setting for this home which faces a very private greenbelt and has an expansive patio for entertaining. So many amenities in Stonegate to be enjoyed.