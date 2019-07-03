All apartments in Irvine
Last updated August 23 2019 at 7:01 AM

100 Kempton

100 Kempton · No Longer Available
Location

100 Kempton, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Pristine and ready to go! Single level living in a newer constructed townhome. Looks like brand new with granite counters in the kitchen and baths, stainless steel appliances (gas cooking, microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator) Upgraded cabinetry with pantry space. Inside full-sized washer and dryer are included too! Lots of windows, plantation shutters, crown molding, and two-tone paint. Master bedroom features a large walk-in closet, granite counters, and his and hers sinks. The den can easily be converted to a bedroom but makes a great office space. Extra 1/2 bath for your guests. Direct garage access to your 1 car garage. A great setting for this home which faces a very private greenbelt and has an expansive patio for entertaining. So many amenities in Stonegate to be enjoyed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Kempton have any available units?
100 Kempton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 100 Kempton have?
Some of 100 Kempton's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Kempton currently offering any rent specials?
100 Kempton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Kempton pet-friendly?
No, 100 Kempton is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 100 Kempton offer parking?
Yes, 100 Kempton offers parking.
Does 100 Kempton have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 Kempton offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Kempton have a pool?
No, 100 Kempton does not have a pool.
Does 100 Kempton have accessible units?
No, 100 Kempton does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Kempton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 Kempton has units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Kempton have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 Kempton does not have units with air conditioning.
