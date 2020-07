Amenities

recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful 5 bedroom, 5.5 bath located in the sought-out community of Beacon Park with over $250,000 of upgrades. Looks just like the model home. Premium lot looking over the Great Park walking trail. Close to Beacon Park School K-8. Refrigerator will be included. Tenant pays all utilities