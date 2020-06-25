All apartments in Irvine
Last updated April 30 2019 at 10:14 PM

10 W Alba

10 Alba W · No Longer Available
Location

10 Alba W, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath two story home in a most prestigious neighborhood with resort style facilities. Community Pool, Spa, Tennis Courts, Tot Lots, Volley Ball Court Picnic Area. Amazing Clubhouse. Adjacent to Santiago Hills Elementary Blue Ribbon School.
Step down Living Room. Large Dining Room with newer Vinyl Sliding Door. Family Room features Travertine wrapped Fireplace, Wet Bar and Newer Vinyl Sliding Door. which overlooks the very large and nicely landscaped backyard. Perfect for BBQ's and gatherings
Travertine floors downstairs and vinyl floors upstairs. Master Suite features Bath and Dressing area with Double Vanities and large walk-in closet. Kitchen has newly installed recessed lights, Granite counters, new stainless steel dishwasher. Newer vinyl double pane windows are installed throughout the house. Two car attached garage with direct access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 W Alba have any available units?
10 W Alba doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 10 W Alba have?
Some of 10 W Alba's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 W Alba currently offering any rent specials?
10 W Alba is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 W Alba pet-friendly?
No, 10 W Alba is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 10 W Alba offer parking?
Yes, 10 W Alba offers parking.
Does 10 W Alba have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 W Alba does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 W Alba have a pool?
Yes, 10 W Alba has a pool.
Does 10 W Alba have accessible units?
No, 10 W Alba does not have accessible units.
Does 10 W Alba have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 W Alba has units with dishwashers.
Does 10 W Alba have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 W Alba does not have units with air conditioning.
