Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath two story home in a most prestigious neighborhood with resort style facilities. Community Pool, Spa, Tennis Courts, Tot Lots, Volley Ball Court Picnic Area. Amazing Clubhouse. Adjacent to Santiago Hills Elementary Blue Ribbon School.

Step down Living Room. Large Dining Room with newer Vinyl Sliding Door. Family Room features Travertine wrapped Fireplace, Wet Bar and Newer Vinyl Sliding Door. which overlooks the very large and nicely landscaped backyard. Perfect for BBQ's and gatherings

Travertine floors downstairs and vinyl floors upstairs. Master Suite features Bath and Dressing area with Double Vanities and large walk-in closet. Kitchen has newly installed recessed lights, Granite counters, new stainless steel dishwasher. Newer vinyl double pane windows are installed throughout the house. Two car attached garage with direct access.