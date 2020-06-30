All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 10 Soho.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
10 Soho
Last updated February 1 2020 at 2:41 AM

10 Soho

10 Soho · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Irvine Business Complex
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

10 Soho, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Central Park West Granville Residence 2, contemporary loft style condominium. Attached 2 car tandem garage enter to a small bonus/den/gym room.
2nd story features kitchen and living room. Kitchen equipped with big granite counter top, stainless steel GE appliances and refrigerator.
One bedroom with a full tub/shower bath and spacious wall to wall closet. 3rd level features a loft, master bedroom with double vanities, shower and walk in closet. Upgraded floor tiles on first and second level kitchen and living area. Bedrooms feature carpeting. On site HOA management service, feature resort living style - swimming pool, fitness center, barbecue area, club house etc... Located minutes to South Coast Plaza, Newport Beach, Fashion Island, UCI, John Wayne Airport, restaurants, food courts etc... No pet please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Soho have any available units?
10 Soho doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 10 Soho have?
Some of 10 Soho's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Soho currently offering any rent specials?
10 Soho is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Soho pet-friendly?
No, 10 Soho is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 10 Soho offer parking?
Yes, 10 Soho offers parking.
Does 10 Soho have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Soho does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Soho have a pool?
Yes, 10 Soho has a pool.
Does 10 Soho have accessible units?
No, 10 Soho does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Soho have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Soho has units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Soho have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Soho does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology