Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

Central Park West Granville Residence 2, contemporary loft style condominium. Attached 2 car tandem garage enter to a small bonus/den/gym room.

2nd story features kitchen and living room. Kitchen equipped with big granite counter top, stainless steel GE appliances and refrigerator.

One bedroom with a full tub/shower bath and spacious wall to wall closet. 3rd level features a loft, master bedroom with double vanities, shower and walk in closet. Upgraded floor tiles on first and second level kitchen and living area. Bedrooms feature carpeting. On site HOA management service, feature resort living style - swimming pool, fitness center, barbecue area, club house etc... Located minutes to South Coast Plaza, Newport Beach, Fashion Island, UCI, John Wayne Airport, restaurants, food courts etc... No pet please.