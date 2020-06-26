All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019

10 Purple Sage

10 Purple Sage · No Longer Available
Location

10 Purple Sage, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Rock

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
REDUCED HUGE PRICE!! Welcome to an extraordinary, affordable and luxurious custom nestled in the hills of Turtle Rock Highlands Garden. Inspired by Craftsman style architecture, this truly one-of-a-kind residence in a very good location with excellence school district in Irvine. This home is conveniently situated across from Turtle Rock Community Park. Upon entering, an inviting great room with cathedral ceilings with marble fire place. Functional living spaces blend comfort and beauty at every turn. Inspired kitchen has you would dream of including baking, food prep and cooking zones with expanded breakfast area with brick fire place. An entertainers dream. The upstairs master suite is filled with natural light and offers soaring ceilings, a large walk in closet, updated master bath with over sized Jacuzzi tub and Two large secondary bedrooms pulse extra bedroom. Enjoy deck with breath taking view in private green back yard. This beautiful property seats in award-winning schools, greenbelts, and steps from the community pool. NO Mello Roos and LOW Price to sell.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Purple Sage have any available units?
10 Purple Sage doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 10 Purple Sage have?
Some of 10 Purple Sage's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Purple Sage currently offering any rent specials?
10 Purple Sage is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Purple Sage pet-friendly?
No, 10 Purple Sage is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 10 Purple Sage offer parking?
No, 10 Purple Sage does not offer parking.
Does 10 Purple Sage have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Purple Sage does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Purple Sage have a pool?
Yes, 10 Purple Sage has a pool.
Does 10 Purple Sage have accessible units?
No, 10 Purple Sage does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Purple Sage have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Purple Sage has units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Purple Sage have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Purple Sage does not have units with air conditioning.
