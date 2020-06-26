10 Purple Sage

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool

REDUCED HUGE PRICE!! Welcome to an extraordinary, affordable and luxurious custom nestled in the hills of Turtle Rock Highlands Garden. Inspired by Craftsman style architecture, this truly one-of-a-kind residence in a very good location with excellence school district in Irvine. This home is conveniently situated across from Turtle Rock Community Park. Upon entering, an inviting great room with cathedral ceilings with marble fire place. Functional living spaces blend comfort and beauty at every turn. Inspired kitchen has you would dream of including baking, food prep and cooking zones with expanded breakfast area with brick fire place. An entertainers dream. The upstairs master suite is filled with natural light and offers soaring ceilings, a large walk in closet, updated master bath with over sized Jacuzzi tub and Two large secondary bedrooms pulse extra bedroom. Enjoy deck with breath taking view in private green back yard. This beautiful property seats in award-winning schools, greenbelts, and steps from the community pool. NO Mello Roos and LOW Price to sell.