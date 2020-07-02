All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 10 Lehigh Aisle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
10 Lehigh Aisle
Last updated May 24 2020 at 2:31 AM

10 Lehigh Aisle

10 Lehigh Aisle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

10 Lehigh Aisle, Irvine, CA 92612
University Town Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Location, location, location! Largest plan in the community and shows like a model! Double master suits and One bedroom on the first floor. New paint and new modern tile floor. This condo is conveniently located near UC Irvine, zoned for the best schools in Irvine (Turtle Rock Elementary, Racho San Joaquin Middle School and University High School). This well maintained spatious condo has expensive upgrades such as granite counter tops in kitchen, upgraded cabinets, granite couter tops in master bathroom. and tastefully updated showers. Close to UCI, University Shopping Center, Trader Joes. Walking distance to William Mason Regional Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Lehigh Aisle have any available units?
10 Lehigh Aisle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 10 Lehigh Aisle have?
Some of 10 Lehigh Aisle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Lehigh Aisle currently offering any rent specials?
10 Lehigh Aisle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Lehigh Aisle pet-friendly?
No, 10 Lehigh Aisle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 10 Lehigh Aisle offer parking?
No, 10 Lehigh Aisle does not offer parking.
Does 10 Lehigh Aisle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Lehigh Aisle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Lehigh Aisle have a pool?
No, 10 Lehigh Aisle does not have a pool.
Does 10 Lehigh Aisle have accessible units?
No, 10 Lehigh Aisle does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Lehigh Aisle have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 Lehigh Aisle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Lehigh Aisle have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Lehigh Aisle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology