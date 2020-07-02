10 Lehigh Aisle

Amenities

Location, location, location! Largest plan in the community and shows like a model! Double master suits and One bedroom on the first floor. New paint and new modern tile floor. This condo is conveniently located near UC Irvine, zoned for the best schools in Irvine (Turtle Rock Elementary, Racho San Joaquin Middle School and University High School). This well maintained spatious condo has expensive upgrades such as granite counter tops in kitchen, upgraded cabinets, granite couter tops in master bathroom. and tastefully updated showers. Close to UCI, University Shopping Center, Trader Joes. Walking distance to William Mason Regional Park.