Last updated April 3 2020 at 8:17 PM

10 Ivyhill

10 Ivyhill · No Longer Available
Location

10 Ivyhill, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Popular single story cottage in a fabulous inside loop location at the end of a beautifully landscaped cul de sac! Across the street from lovely Crestwood Park, near Firwood Pool & Park, Eastshore Elementary, Tennis Club and the North Lake itself! You will not believe the back yard! It's a gorgeous green lawn, surrounded by mature trees and roses, a perfect place to play or just relax on the brick patio. This is a true Single Story with No Interior Steps! The kitchen is large with breakfast nook, rich wood cabinets and laminate counters. The Gas Stove is just 4 years old, the dishwasher & microwave are brand new! The home has just been painted in modern white. The new "wood-look" grey laminate floors are found throughout- No Carpet! Many windows have been replaced with white dual pane. Brand new Heating and AC were installed in 2019. There is a gas fireplace with ceramic logs and a "Great Room" (17 by 25 ft.) with high smooth ceilings - plenty of room for pianos, flat screen TVs, dining room and large living room furniture, couches, etc. The 2 full baths have bathtubs and the Master has a separate shower and large luxurious oval tub. Both Baths are spacious with newer shiny chrome accessories, new lights, towel bars, faucets, grab bars and medicine cabinets. . The 2 bedrooms are quite private with one in the front off the entry and one near the rear garden. The Master has a large organized walk-in closet. There is an oversized 2 car garage w/ work bench & sectional door.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Ivyhill have any available units?
10 Ivyhill doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 10 Ivyhill have?
Some of 10 Ivyhill's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Ivyhill currently offering any rent specials?
10 Ivyhill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Ivyhill pet-friendly?
No, 10 Ivyhill is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 10 Ivyhill offer parking?
Yes, 10 Ivyhill offers parking.
Does 10 Ivyhill have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Ivyhill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Ivyhill have a pool?
Yes, 10 Ivyhill has a pool.
Does 10 Ivyhill have accessible units?
No, 10 Ivyhill does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Ivyhill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Ivyhill has units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Ivyhill have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10 Ivyhill has units with air conditioning.

