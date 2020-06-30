10 Ivyhill

Amenities

Popular single story cottage in a fabulous inside loop location at the end of a beautifully landscaped cul de sac! Across the street from lovely Crestwood Park, near Firwood Pool & Park, Eastshore Elementary, Tennis Club and the North Lake itself! You will not believe the back yard! It's a gorgeous green lawn, surrounded by mature trees and roses, a perfect place to play or just relax on the brick patio. This is a true Single Story with No Interior Steps! The kitchen is large with breakfast nook, rich wood cabinets and laminate counters. The Gas Stove is just 4 years old, the dishwasher & microwave are brand new! The home has just been painted in modern white. The new "wood-look" grey laminate floors are found throughout- No Carpet! Many windows have been replaced with white dual pane. Brand new Heating and AC were installed in 2019. There is a gas fireplace with ceramic logs and a "Great Room" (17 by 25 ft.) with high smooth ceilings - plenty of room for pianos, flat screen TVs, dining room and large living room furniture, couches, etc. The 2 full baths have bathtubs and the Master has a separate shower and large luxurious oval tub. Both Baths are spacious with newer shiny chrome accessories, new lights, towel bars, faucets, grab bars and medicine cabinets. . The 2 bedrooms are quite private with one in the front off the entry and one near the rear garden. The Master has a large organized walk-in closet. There is an oversized 2 car garage w/ work bench & sectional door.