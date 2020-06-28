All apartments in Irvine
Last updated September 5 2019 at 2:55 AM

10 Exeter

10 Exeter · No Longer Available
Location

10 Exeter, Irvine, CA 92612
University Town Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
media room
tennis court
volleyball court
This beautiful 2 story remodeled townhouse has no unit above or below. It has 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths on the second floor and 1/2 bath on the first floor. Upgraded kitchen has granite counter top, built-in cabinet with glass doors, recess lighting, Peninsula, open to dinning room and living room with beautiful rose garden view. Dining room and living room has hardwood flooring and ceiling fans. 2nd floor and stairs have new carpeting. Each bedroom has plenty of closet space and ceiling fans and nice glass doors. Laundry room has brand new washer and dryer. Front yard has beautiful roses and a lemon tree. 2 covered carport spaces have storage cabinets. The community has pools, spas, bbq grills, volleyball courts, basketball courts, and tennis courts. Several steps walking distance to UCI, University high school, Mason park, shopping centers (University Market Place and Campus Plaza), theaters. Few minutes drive to John Wayne Airport, Irvine Spectrum, The District, Diamond Jamboree Shopping, South Coast Plaza, and only 5 miles to Fashion Island and Pacific Ocean.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Exeter have any available units?
10 Exeter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 10 Exeter have?
Some of 10 Exeter's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Exeter currently offering any rent specials?
10 Exeter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Exeter pet-friendly?
No, 10 Exeter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 10 Exeter offer parking?
Yes, 10 Exeter offers parking.
Does 10 Exeter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 Exeter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Exeter have a pool?
Yes, 10 Exeter has a pool.
Does 10 Exeter have accessible units?
No, 10 Exeter does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Exeter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Exeter has units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Exeter have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Exeter does not have units with air conditioning.
