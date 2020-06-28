Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court carport on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill media room tennis court volleyball court

This beautiful 2 story remodeled townhouse has no unit above or below. It has 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths on the second floor and 1/2 bath on the first floor. Upgraded kitchen has granite counter top, built-in cabinet with glass doors, recess lighting, Peninsula, open to dinning room and living room with beautiful rose garden view. Dining room and living room has hardwood flooring and ceiling fans. 2nd floor and stairs have new carpeting. Each bedroom has plenty of closet space and ceiling fans and nice glass doors. Laundry room has brand new washer and dryer. Front yard has beautiful roses and a lemon tree. 2 covered carport spaces have storage cabinets. The community has pools, spas, bbq grills, volleyball courts, basketball courts, and tennis courts. Several steps walking distance to UCI, University high school, Mason park, shopping centers (University Market Place and Campus Plaza), theaters. Few minutes drive to John Wayne Airport, Irvine Spectrum, The District, Diamond Jamboree Shopping, South Coast Plaza, and only 5 miles to Fashion Island and Pacific Ocean.