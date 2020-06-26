All apartments in Irvine
10 Costa Brava
Last updated June 27 2019 at 2:25 AM

10 Costa Brava

10 Costa Brava · No Longer Available
Location

10 Costa Brava, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Upgraded detached Woodbury home featuring three full bedrooms all upstairs, 2.5 baths, and a two-car attached garage. This home is in impeccable condition and had recently been upgraded with customized paint throughout, rich, dark flooring, new neutral carpet in bedrooms, and customized tile in bathrooms and walk in master closet, and new fixtures. Open floor plan with a large living room and kitchen with granite counter tops, built in stainless steel appliances, recess lighting, and custom cabinets. Spacious master suite boasts walk-in closet as well as upgraded master bath with granite vanity. Enjoy resort-style amenities, Irvine schools and upscale shopping in Woodbury's Town Center. Woodbury features 8 pools, 13 parks, tennis and basketball courts, nearby hiking trails and amazing, award winning Irvine schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

