10 Costa Brava

Upgraded detached Woodbury home featuring three full bedrooms all upstairs, 2.5 baths, and a two-car attached garage. This home is in impeccable condition and had recently been upgraded with customized paint throughout, rich, dark flooring, new neutral carpet in bedrooms, and customized tile in bathrooms and walk in master closet, and new fixtures. Open floor plan with a large living room and kitchen with granite counter tops, built in stainless steel appliances, recess lighting, and custom cabinets. Spacious master suite boasts walk-in closet as well as upgraded master bath with granite vanity. Enjoy resort-style amenities, Irvine schools and upscale shopping in Woodbury's Town Center. Woodbury features 8 pools, 13 parks, tennis and basketball courts, nearby hiking trails and amazing, award winning Irvine schools.