All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 10 Alicante Aisle- 20.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
10 Alicante Aisle- 20
Last updated May 31 2019 at 10:24 PM

10 Alicante Aisle- 20

10 Alicante Aisle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Westpark
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

10 Alicante Aisle, Irvine, CA 92614
Westpark

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Condo
Open Floor Plan Condo for Lease, many windows for natural light, Front Balcony for your enjoyment, Laundry (Washer/Electric Dryer) area located on the patio. This condo features 1 Bedroom, 1 Full Bathroom, and upstairs a large loft. Inside the condo has wood flooring for the main living area and the Loft has newer carpet. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, gas stove/oven, and many cabinets. The bathroom as a Tub Shower combo, and linen cabinets. The condo comes with assigned covered carport. The HOA has pool showers, tables and chairs, pools and spas. The monthly rent is $2000. NO Pets. Please contact the Realtor~Property Manager, Bridget Salampessy, Phone # 949-289-2628, Email realtorbridget70@gmail.com, DRE #01825341

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Alicante Aisle- 20 have any available units?
10 Alicante Aisle- 20 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 10 Alicante Aisle- 20 have?
Some of 10 Alicante Aisle- 20's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Alicante Aisle- 20 currently offering any rent specials?
10 Alicante Aisle- 20 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Alicante Aisle- 20 pet-friendly?
No, 10 Alicante Aisle- 20 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 10 Alicante Aisle- 20 offer parking?
Yes, 10 Alicante Aisle- 20 offers parking.
Does 10 Alicante Aisle- 20 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Alicante Aisle- 20 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Alicante Aisle- 20 have a pool?
Yes, 10 Alicante Aisle- 20 has a pool.
Does 10 Alicante Aisle- 20 have accessible units?
No, 10 Alicante Aisle- 20 does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Alicante Aisle- 20 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 Alicante Aisle- 20 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Alicante Aisle- 20 have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Alicante Aisle- 20 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology