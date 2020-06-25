10 Alicante Aisle- 20

Amenities

Open Floor Plan Condo for Lease, many windows for natural light, Front Balcony for your enjoyment, Laundry (Washer/Electric Dryer) area located on the patio. This condo features 1 Bedroom, 1 Full Bathroom, and upstairs a large loft. Inside the condo has wood flooring for the main living area and the Loft has newer carpet. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, gas stove/oven, and many cabinets. The bathroom as a Tub Shower combo, and linen cabinets. The condo comes with assigned covered carport. The HOA has pool showers, tables and chairs, pools and spas. The monthly rent is $2000. NO Pets. Please contact the Realtor~Property Manager, Bridget Salampessy, Phone # 949-289-2628, Email realtorbridget70@gmail.com, DRE #01825341