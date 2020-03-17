1 Tortoise Shell

Amenities

Excellent Value in the heart of Irvine! 3 Bed, 2.5 bath Irvine Groves home. This is one of the most highly sought after floor plans in the community . Corner Lot with no one above or below. Light and bright main living area includes living room with soaring vaulted ceilings, formal dining Room, and family room with cozy fireplace. Kitchen overlooks private enclosed backyard yard patio; perfect for summer time BBQ’s. Two car attached garage and plenty of guest parking. New roof. Community includes two swimming pools with spas, club house, tennis courts, greenbelts and lush mature landscaping throughout. Conveniently located within close to schools, library, freeways, shopping and entertainment. FHA and VA offers welcome.Very close to shopping, 5 and 405 Freeways, close to parks and library. A definite MUST SEE