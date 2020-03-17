All apartments in Irvine
1 Tortoise Shell
1 Tortoise Shell

1 Tortoise Shell · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

1 Tortoise Shell, Irvine, CA 92604
El Camino Real

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
tennis court
Excellent Value in the heart of Irvine! 3 Bed, 2.5 bath Irvine Groves home. This is one of the most highly sought after floor plans in the community . Corner Lot with no one above or below. Light and bright main living area includes living room with soaring vaulted ceilings, formal dining Room, and family room with cozy fireplace. Kitchen overlooks private enclosed backyard yard patio; perfect for summer time BBQ’s. Two car attached garage and plenty of guest parking. New roof. Community includes two swimming pools with spas, club house, tennis courts, greenbelts and lush mature landscaping throughout. Conveniently located within close to schools, library, freeways, shopping and entertainment. FHA and VA offers welcome.Very close to shopping, 5 and 405 Freeways, close to parks and library. A definite MUST SEE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Tortoise Shell have any available units?
1 Tortoise Shell doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 1 Tortoise Shell have?
Some of 1 Tortoise Shell's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Tortoise Shell currently offering any rent specials?
1 Tortoise Shell is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Tortoise Shell pet-friendly?
No, 1 Tortoise Shell is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 1 Tortoise Shell offer parking?
Yes, 1 Tortoise Shell offers parking.
Does 1 Tortoise Shell have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Tortoise Shell does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Tortoise Shell have a pool?
Yes, 1 Tortoise Shell has a pool.
Does 1 Tortoise Shell have accessible units?
No, 1 Tortoise Shell does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Tortoise Shell have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 Tortoise Shell does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Tortoise Shell have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Tortoise Shell does not have units with air conditioning.
