1 Sebastian

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities garage

Located in the highly desirable 24 hour guard gated community of Northpark. This three bedroom with extra downstairs office/den has a open floor plan of 2265 sq. ft. on a extra large lot of 13,000 sq. ft. Family kitchen with white cabinets and includes refrigerator. Fireplace in the family room. Formal living room and dining room areas. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet. Hardwood flooring downstairs. Private large backyard is great to entertain. Two car garage and extra long driveway. It will include a gardener. This home sits on the end of the Cul-De-Sac with no one to your right. Close to shopping, schools and restaurants and freeways.