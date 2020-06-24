All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 1 Sebastian.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
1 Sebastian
Last updated April 11 2019 at 2:06 AM

1 Sebastian

1 Sebastian · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1 Sebastian, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
Located in the highly desirable 24 hour guard gated community of Northpark. This three bedroom with extra downstairs office/den has a open floor plan of 2265 sq. ft. on a extra large lot of 13,000 sq. ft. Family kitchen with white cabinets and includes refrigerator. Fireplace in the family room. Formal living room and dining room areas. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet. Hardwood flooring downstairs. Private large backyard is great to entertain. Two car garage and extra long driveway. It will include a gardener. This home sits on the end of the Cul-De-Sac with no one to your right. Close to shopping, schools and restaurants and freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Sebastian have any available units?
1 Sebastian doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 1 Sebastian have?
Some of 1 Sebastian's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Sebastian currently offering any rent specials?
1 Sebastian is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Sebastian pet-friendly?
No, 1 Sebastian is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 1 Sebastian offer parking?
Yes, 1 Sebastian offers parking.
Does 1 Sebastian have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Sebastian does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Sebastian have a pool?
No, 1 Sebastian does not have a pool.
Does 1 Sebastian have accessible units?
No, 1 Sebastian does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Sebastian have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Sebastian has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Sebastian have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Sebastian does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology