Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pool tennis court microwave range

Detached single level home on a 4000 sq ft lot! Light and bright JM Peters floor plan has lots of windows and soaring ceilings, blending the indoors and outdoors! Features a huge living/ dining room, big kitchen with eat-in breakfast area. Enjoy granite counters in kitchen with appliances less than a year old.Master bedroom opens out into the wrap around back yard, and a spacious secondary bed and bath. Third room can be an office or bedroom. Great location, close to assoc pool and tennis courts and park,shopping, dining and award winning Irvine Unified schools. Call Rama 949 463 6585 for an appointment.