1 Montanas Norte

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport courtyard on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

This remodeled home is waiting for you! Newer kitchen. Newer appliances. Quartz countertops. Luxury bathrooms. Laminate flooring. Marble bathroom floors. Newer cabinetry. Over 30 recessed lights. Come see this impressive open concept floor plan offers soaring ceilings, light and bright interiors & tasteful upgrades everywhere. No Smoking. Owner covers Trash and Water utilities. Townhouse includes: Massive master bedroom with en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet. Second bedroom with laminate flooring and in-suite bathroom. New stainless steel refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher, microwave and sink. Open concept office with line of sight to living room and dining room. Garage and carport. Washer and dryer appliances in enclosed laundry room. Soaring vaulted ceilings wrapped in crown molding. Fireplace in living room. 3 outdoor areas; the front courtyard, the balcony and the rear open patio with lovely greenbelt and trees. Resort-like living in any of the community pools/spa. Surrounding area includes: Rancho San Joaquin Golf Course, John Wayne Airport, Mason Park, University High School, UCI, IVC, Easy access to 405, 73 and 55 freeways, Fashion Island and South Coast Plaza, Grocery stores are Wholesome Choice Market, Ralph's and Albertson's supermarket.