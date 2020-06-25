All apartments in Irvine
Irvine, CA
1 Montanas Norte
1 Montanas Norte

1 Montanas Norte · No Longer Available
Location

1 Montanas Norte, Irvine, CA 92612
Rancho San Joaquin

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This remodeled home is waiting for you! Newer kitchen. Newer appliances. Quartz countertops. Luxury bathrooms. Laminate flooring. Marble bathroom floors. Newer cabinetry. Over 30 recessed lights. Come see this impressive open concept floor plan offers soaring ceilings, light and bright interiors & tasteful upgrades everywhere. No Smoking. Owner covers Trash and Water utilities. Townhouse includes: Massive master bedroom with en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet. Second bedroom with laminate flooring and in-suite bathroom. New stainless steel refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher, microwave and sink. Open concept office with line of sight to living room and dining room. Garage and carport. Washer and dryer appliances in enclosed laundry room. Soaring vaulted ceilings wrapped in crown molding. Fireplace in living room. 3 outdoor areas; the front courtyard, the balcony and the rear open patio with lovely greenbelt and trees. Resort-like living in any of the community pools/spa. Surrounding area includes: Rancho San Joaquin Golf Course, John Wayne Airport, Mason Park, University High School, UCI, IVC, Easy access to 405, 73 and 55 freeways, Fashion Island and South Coast Plaza, Grocery stores are Wholesome Choice Market, Ralph's and Albertson's supermarket.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Montanas Norte have any available units?
1 Montanas Norte doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 1 Montanas Norte have?
Some of 1 Montanas Norte's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Montanas Norte currently offering any rent specials?
1 Montanas Norte is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Montanas Norte pet-friendly?
No, 1 Montanas Norte is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 1 Montanas Norte offer parking?
Yes, 1 Montanas Norte offers parking.
Does 1 Montanas Norte have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 Montanas Norte offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Montanas Norte have a pool?
Yes, 1 Montanas Norte has a pool.
Does 1 Montanas Norte have accessible units?
No, 1 Montanas Norte does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Montanas Norte have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Montanas Norte has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Montanas Norte have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Montanas Norte does not have units with air conditioning.
