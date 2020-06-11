Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Highly upgraded ranch style pool home in Northwood central location! ready to move in after 12/1/2019



4 bd, 2 bath, 2 car garage, 1900sqft. Close to Yale and Trabuco, unfurnished



over $100k upgrades remodeled 3 years ago

newer popcorn removed high vaulted ceiling w/ lots of light;

newer big double panel windows;

newer shutters (has been ordered and will be installed soon);

newer hardwood floor;

newer chefs gourmet kitchen w/ new quartz counter top;

newer stainless steel appliances, new breakfast island;

newer light fixtures;

newer bathroom w/ tile floor, high end vanity and fixture;

newer designer paint through out;

newer cement backyard and side yard;



Super big back yard w/ new pool and spa



Renovated new painted 2 car garage.

fridge, washer and dryer all included.

Pets welcome



Northwood Elementary school is 0.3mil, Sierra Vista Middle School is 1.1mile. Northwood High School is 2.5mile.



next to park and children's play area. walk to Zion market, 99 ranch market, Chinese school, shopping center, grocery store, less than 5 min to frwy 5.