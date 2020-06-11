All apartments in Irvine
Last updated November 25 2019 at 3:42 PM

1 Bell

1 Bell · No Longer Available
Location

1 Bell, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Highly upgraded ranch style pool home in Northwood central location! ready to move in after 12/1/2019

4 bd, 2 bath, 2 car garage, 1900sqft. Close to Yale and Trabuco, unfurnished

over $100k upgrades remodeled 3 years ago
newer popcorn removed high vaulted ceiling w/ lots of light;
newer big double panel windows;
newer shutters (has been ordered and will be installed soon);
newer hardwood floor;
newer chefs gourmet kitchen w/ new quartz counter top;
newer stainless steel appliances, new breakfast island;
newer light fixtures;
newer bathroom w/ tile floor, high end vanity and fixture;
newer designer paint through out;
newer cement backyard and side yard;

Super big back yard w/ new pool and spa

Renovated new painted 2 car garage.
fridge, washer and dryer all included.
Pets welcome

Northwood Elementary school is 0.3mil, Sierra Vista Middle School is 1.1mile. Northwood High School is 2.5mile.

next to park and children's play area. walk to Zion market, 99 ranch market, Chinese school, shopping center, grocery store, less than 5 min to frwy 5.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 600
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Bell have any available units?
1 Bell doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 1 Bell have?
Some of 1 Bell's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Bell currently offering any rent specials?
1 Bell is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Bell pet-friendly?
Yes, 1 Bell is pet friendly.
Does 1 Bell offer parking?
Yes, 1 Bell offers parking.
Does 1 Bell have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 Bell offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Bell have a pool?
Yes, 1 Bell has a pool.
Does 1 Bell have accessible units?
No, 1 Bell does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Bell have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 Bell does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Bell have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Bell does not have units with air conditioning.
