Amenities
Large detached home located in the heart of Woodbridge! It features a large foyer with marble flooring and soaring cathedral ceilings. Separate Family Room, Formal Living, Formal Dining and Breakfast Nook. Luxurious Master Bedroom Suite with Master Bathroom featuring Spa-Like Tub, Vanity and Walk-In Closet. Large secondary Bedrooms and even a Bonus Room. This floor plan also offers a main floor Bedroom and Bathroom. Beautifully landscaped backyard, great for entertaining. Shows very light and bright. Walking distance from South Lake. Enjoy all of Woodbridge's many amenities including 2 landmark lakes with docks, 2 beach lagoons, 22 pools, 16 spas, 13 waders, 24 tennis courts, numerous parks with play equipment, volleyball courts, horseshoe facilities, a fitness course and wonderful walking trails. Attend award winning Irvine Unified Schools!