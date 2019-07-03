All apartments in Irvine
Irvine, CA
1 Bayview
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1 Bayview

1 Bayview · No Longer Available
Irvine
Woodbridge
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Location

1 Bayview, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
tennis court
Large detached home located in the heart of Woodbridge! It features a large foyer with marble flooring and soaring cathedral ceilings. Separate Family Room, Formal Living, Formal Dining and Breakfast Nook. Luxurious Master Bedroom Suite with Master Bathroom featuring Spa-Like Tub, Vanity and Walk-In Closet. Large secondary Bedrooms and even a Bonus Room. This floor plan also offers a main floor Bedroom and Bathroom. Beautifully landscaped backyard, great for entertaining. Shows very light and bright. Walking distance from South Lake. Enjoy all of Woodbridge's many amenities including 2 landmark lakes with docks, 2 beach lagoons, 22 pools, 16 spas, 13 waders, 24 tennis courts, numerous parks with play equipment, volleyball courts, horseshoe facilities, a fitness course and wonderful walking trails. Attend award winning Irvine Unified Schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Bayview have any available units?
1 Bayview doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 1 Bayview have?
Some of 1 Bayview's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Bayview currently offering any rent specials?
1 Bayview isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Bayview pet-friendly?
No, 1 Bayview is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 1 Bayview offer parking?
Yes, 1 Bayview does offer parking.
Does 1 Bayview have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Bayview does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Bayview have a pool?
Yes, 1 Bayview has a pool.
Does 1 Bayview have accessible units?
No, 1 Bayview does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Bayview have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Bayview has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Bayview have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Bayview does not have units with air conditioning.
