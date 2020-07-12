All apartments in Huntington Beach
Huntington Beach, CA
The Breakwater Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:00 PM

The Breakwater Apartments

16761 Viewpoint Ln · (833) 430-1517
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Online Leasing Promo Code: 26 - Move In Special! One Month FREE Rent! *select units and restrictions apply - $2095.00 off
Location

16761 Viewpoint Ln, Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Washington

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 192 · Avail. Aug 9

$2,260

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1056 sqft

Unit 398 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,260

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1056 sqft

Unit 394 · Avail. now

$2,260

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1056 sqft

See 30+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Breakwater Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
package receiving
cats allowed
on-site laundry
carport
coffee bar
internet access
pool table
Enjoy the Southern California lifestyle at The Breakwater Apartments in beautiful Huntington Beach! This beach side town (also known as Surf City, USA) is a place where cool & relaxed Orange County culture is a way of life. We are just minutes from the 405 freeway, Costa Mesa, Newport Beach, Seal Beach and Long Beach for a convenient commute. At The Breakwater Apartments, choose any of our spacious Two or Three bedroom floorplans to make your new home.

We offer an array of apartment homes with different interiors based on your preference. You will love our upgraded apartment homes, featuring brand new cabinets and counter tops with, full Whirlpool Stainless Steel appliances, new plush carpeting, hard surface flooring, modern fixtures, two-tone paint, expansive spacious closets, private patios or balconies and the convenience of an in-home Washer and Dryer in select floorplans. Our community amenities set us apart from the rest! We have two sparkling pools and spas, a fully redesig

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12, 18 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $1,000
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 for 1 pet, $750 for 2 pets
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
limit: $75 per pet/month
Cats
rent: $50 per pet/month
Parking Details: 1 assigned space per apartment, uncovered $50/month, carport $75/month, detached garage $100/month. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Breakwater Apartments have any available units?
The Breakwater Apartments has 33 units available starting at $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Breakwater Apartments have?
Some of The Breakwater Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Breakwater Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Breakwater Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Online Leasing Promo Code: 26 - Move In Special! One Month FREE Rent! *select units and restrictions apply - $2095.00 off
Is The Breakwater Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Breakwater Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Breakwater Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Breakwater Apartments offers parking.
Does The Breakwater Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Breakwater Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Breakwater Apartments have a pool?
Yes, The Breakwater Apartments has a pool.
Does The Breakwater Apartments have accessible units?
No, The Breakwater Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does The Breakwater Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Breakwater Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does The Breakwater Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Breakwater Apartments has units with air conditioning.
