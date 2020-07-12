Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard dog park gym parking pool e-payments bbq/grill garage hot tub package receiving cats allowed on-site laundry carport coffee bar internet access pool table

Enjoy the Southern California lifestyle at The Breakwater Apartments in beautiful Huntington Beach! This beach side town (also known as Surf City, USA) is a place where cool & relaxed Orange County culture is a way of life. We are just minutes from the 405 freeway, Costa Mesa, Newport Beach, Seal Beach and Long Beach for a convenient commute. At The Breakwater Apartments, choose any of our spacious Two or Three bedroom floorplans to make your new home.



We offer an array of apartment homes with different interiors based on your preference. You will love our upgraded apartment homes, featuring brand new cabinets and counter tops with, full Whirlpool Stainless Steel appliances, new plush carpeting, hard surface flooring, modern fixtures, two-tone paint, expansive spacious closets, private patios or balconies and the convenience of an in-home Washer and Dryer in select floorplans. Our community amenities set us apart from the rest! We have two sparkling pools and spas, a fully redesig