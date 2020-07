Amenities

This beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath home features a spacious kitchen with update stainless steel appliances, updated cabinets and countertops and hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen opens into the living room with a fireplace and is also conveniently located next to a separate formal dining room. There is a private master bedroom with its own beautifully updated bath, 3 additional bright bedrooms, attached 2 car garage and a spacious private backyard.